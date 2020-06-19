Left Menu
Development News Edition

Himachal Pradesh's COVID-19 cases stand at 619

619 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Himachal Pradesh, as of Friday, said the state health department in a bulletin.

ANI | Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 19-06-2020 19:54 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 19:54 IST
Himachal Pradesh's COVID-19 cases stand at 619
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

619 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Himachal Pradesh, as of Friday, said the state health department in a bulletin. As per the bulletin, 223 patients are active cases while six patients have died due to COVID-19.

11 patients have been migrated and 377 patients have recovered from the disease. India on Friday reported the highest single-day spike of 13,586 new COVID-19 cases and 336 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

With the addition of new cases, the total number of positive cases now stands at 3,80,532 including 1,63,248 active cases, 2,04,711 cured/discharged/migrated and 12,573 deaths. (ANI)

TRENDING

Why The Incredibles 3 needs time, Incredibles 2 ready to leave Netflix next month

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Actual reason why Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev won’t be back

Dutch Army, police personnel to showcase yoga asanas online on International Yoga Day

CAIT invites Indian celebrities to boycott, stop endorsing Chinese products

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Martin Lee sees end of the Hong Kong he knows

The man nicknamed Hong Kongs Father of Democracy said Friday that Beijing is trying to take control of the semi-autonomous city with an impending national security law, but added that violent protest is not the answer. This is clearly a p...

Manipur's COVID-19 count rises to 681

With 75 new COVID-19 cases reported in Manipur in the last 24 hours, the total number of positive cases stands at 681, said the Manipur state government. The total cases are inclusive of 463 patients who are active COVID-19 cases and 218 pa...

Trump administration heads to court to block release of Bolton memoir

The Trump administration is heading to court on Friday afternoon to urge a federal judge to block the publication of former national security adviser John Boltons memoir. U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth in Washington will consider the go...

Sports highlights

The following are the top sports stories at 2110 hours SPO-LOCKDOWN-HOCK-2NDLD PLAYERS Homesick hockey players leave Bengaluru SAI centre as lockdown eases granted months break New Delhi, Jun 19 PTI Confined to the SAI Centre in Be...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020