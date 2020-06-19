Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mamata Banerjee unsparing towards China at all party meet

At an all-party meeting called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss India-China situation, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday said that Trinamool Congress party is standing strong in solidarity with the government against China.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2020 20:00 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 20:00 IST
Mamata Banerjee unsparing towards China at all party meet
West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC leader Mamata Banerjee taking part in all party meeting with PM Modi.. Image Credit: ANI

At an all-party meeting called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss India-China situation, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday said that Trinamool Congress party is standing strong in solidarity with the government against China. "All-party meeting is a good message for the nation. Shows that we are united behind our Jawans. TMC strongly in solidarity with the government," said sources.

She attacked communist-ruled China and apparently called Chinese president Xi Jinping a dictator. "China is not a democracy. They are a dictatorship. They can do what they feel. We, on the other hand, have to work together. India will win, China will lose. Speak with unity. Think with unity. Work with unity. We are solid with the Government," Banerjee said at the all-party virtual meeting with PM Modi to discuss the situation in India-China border areas, according to sources.

"Do not let China enter telecom, railway and aviation sectors. We will face some problems but we would not allow the Chinese to enter in these sectors," Banerjee said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired an all-party virtual meeting to discuss the situation in India-China border areas.

The leaders who took part in the meeting include Congress President Sonia Gandhi, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. The meeting was attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and BJP chief JP Nadda.

The Prime Minister and leaders also paid tributes to soldiers who lost their lives in the violent face-off between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh. Twenty Indian soldiers lost their lives in the face-off which happened as a result of an attempt by the Chinese troops to unilaterally change the status quo during the de-escalation in eastern Ladakh.

Indian intercepts have revealed that the Chinese side suffered 43 casualties including dead and seriously injured in the violent clash. Leaders of about 20 parties are taking part in the meeting through video conferencing. The meeting has been convened by the Prime Minister. (ANI)

TRENDING

Why The Incredibles 3 needs time, Incredibles 2 ready to leave Netflix next month

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Actual reason why Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev won’t be back

Dutch Army, police personnel to showcase yoga asanas online on International Yoga Day

CAIT invites Indian celebrities to boycott, stop endorsing Chinese products

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Martin Lee sees end of the Hong Kong he knows

The man nicknamed Hong Kongs Father of Democracy said Friday that Beijing is trying to take control of the semi-autonomous city with an impending national security law, but added that violent protest is not the answer. This is clearly a p...

Manipur's COVID-19 count rises to 681

With 75 new COVID-19 cases reported in Manipur in the last 24 hours, the total number of positive cases stands at 681, said the Manipur state government. The total cases are inclusive of 463 patients who are active COVID-19 cases and 218 pa...

Trump administration heads to court to block release of Bolton memoir

The Trump administration is heading to court on Friday afternoon to urge a federal judge to block the publication of former national security adviser John Boltons memoir. U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth in Washington will consider the go...

Sports highlights

The following are the top sports stories at 2110 hours SPO-LOCKDOWN-HOCK-2NDLD PLAYERS Homesick hockey players leave Bengaluru SAI centre as lockdown eases granted months break New Delhi, Jun 19 PTI Confined to the SAI Centre in Be...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020