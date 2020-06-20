Left Menu
Development News Edition

Navy won't reinstate coronavirus-hit carrier captain, puts admiral's promotion on hold

The U.S. Navy will not reinstate Captain Brett Crozier after finding fault with his response to the outbreak of the coronavirus aboard the aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt and is also putting an admiral's promotion on hold, sources told Reuters on Friday.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 20-06-2020 00:25 IST | Created: 20-06-2020 00:10 IST
Navy won't reinstate coronavirus-hit carrier captain, puts admiral's promotion on hold
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

The U.S. Navy will not reinstate Captain Brett Crozier after finding fault with his response to the outbreak of the coronavirus aboard the aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt and is also putting an admiral's promotion on hold, sources told Reuters on Friday. The decisions, first reported by Reuters, are expected to be announced later on Friday at a news conference by the Navy's top leaders.

Crozier was hailed by his crew as a hero for risking his job by writing a letter that leaked calling on the Navy for greater safeguards for his crew. A previous Navy investigation had recommended reinstating him. But a more in-depth probe, the results of which will be disclosed at least in part on Friday, are expected to detail concerns about his response to the virus, the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told Reuters. It was unclear whether that would include his failure to address those concerns through proper channels.

The Navy is also expected to call further investigation into Crozier's boss at the time, Rear Admiral Stuart Baker. The Navy will announce that Baker's planned promotion to a second star was being put on hold. More than 1,200 sailors aboard the Roosevelt have tested positive for the coronavirus, including one sailor who died from it, and several others who had to be treated at a hospital in Guam. The Navy has not explained publicly how the virus got on board the ship.

Crozier was fired by the Navy's top civilian, then-acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly, against the recommendations of uniformed leaders, who suggested he wait for an investigation. Modly's decision backfired badly, as members of the crew hailed their captain as a hero for risking his career out of concern for their health, in an emotional sendoff captured on video that went viral on social media.

Embarrassed, Modly then compounded his problems by flying out to the carrier to ridicule Crozier over the leak and question his character in a speech to the Roosevelt's crew, which also leaked to the media. Modly then resigned.

TRENDING

FinMin invites bids from transaction advisors for LIC IPO

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Into the Wild' bus removed from Alaska trail for safety concerns; Hong Kong's Disneyland reopens after five-month coronavirus break and more

World Bank approves EUR 92m to Moldova to improve heating efficiency in Chisinau

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Basketball-Dream's Montgomery to skip WNBA season to focus on social reform

Atlanta Dream guard Renee Montgomery will sit out the new Womens National Basketball Association WNBA season to focus on social justice reform. The death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man killed in police custody in Minneapolis last mon...

Seahawks rookie TE Parkinson recovering from foot surgery

Seattle Seahawks rookie tight end Colby Parkinson sustained a fractured foot during a workout earlier this month, multiple media outlets reported on Friday. Per NFL Networks Ian Rapoport, Parkinson broke the fifth metatarsal on his foot whi...

EXCLUSIVE-Mexico freezes bank accounts of entities sanctioned by U.S.

The Mexican governments financial crime department has frozen the bank accounts of companies and people blacklisted by the United States under accusations of having evaded the sanction regime imposed on Venezuela, its chief said on Friday.S...

PSPL demands Rs 1 cr compensation for families of soldiers killed in Ladakh standoff

The Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Lohiya on Friday demanded Rs 1 crore compensation and government service to the families of the soldiers killed in a clash with Chinese troops in Ladakhs Galwan ValleyA delegation of the Pragatisheel Samajwa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020