Left Menu
Development News Edition

Andhra to provide unstinting support to PM Modi to protect country's interest: Jagan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Friday asserted that people of the State would provide their "unstinting support" to any decision taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to protect the interests of the country.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 20-06-2020 09:56 IST | Created: 20-06-2020 09:56 IST
Andhra to provide unstinting support to PM Modi to protect country's interest: Jagan Reddy
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Friday asserted that people of the State would provide their "unstinting support" to any decision taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to protect the interests of the country. In a video conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, conveyed condolences over the death of 20 Indian soldiers who were killed in Galwan Valley and expressed solidarity with the Central government.

"I would like to express my deepest anguish over the death of our 20 brave soldiers who displayed exemplary courage while protecting the sovereignty of our great nation at the Galwan Valley. I salute their high sacrifices, and my heart goes out to the families of these brave soldiers," said Reddy. Reddy expressed solidarity with the Central government and said that "people of the State would provide their unstinting support to any decision taken by him to protect the interests of the country."

"Wars are not fought through military might alone, but by international clout, diplomacy, trade restrictions, sanctions, and international pressure," Reddy said. He also lauded Prime Minister Modi's international diplomacy and achieving berth in United Nations Security Council. "Ever since 2014, thanks to our Prime Minister, that India's reputation has risen globally. He has embarked on a mission since 2014 to make India an economic and diplomatic powerhouse by building key strategic partnerships across the world," the Chief Minister said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs laid soft-shelled eggs; Antarctica's 'deflated football' fossil is world's second-biggest egg and more

World Bank approves EUR 92m to Moldova to improve heating efficiency in Chisinau

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Into the Wild' bus removed from Alaska trail for safety concerns; Hong Kong's Disneyland reopens after five-month coronavirus break and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Fans will be permitted to watch T20 WC matches live whenever it is held: CA interim CEO

If 15 teams can be allowed to enter Australia for the T20 World Cup then fans will not be stopped from watching live action from the stadiums, Cricket Australias interim CEO Nick Hockley said on Saturday. Hockley replaced under-fire Kevin R...

C'garh: Constable shoots wife dead before killing himself

A police constable allegedly killed his wife before shooting himself with his service weapon in Rajnandgaon district of Chhattisgarh, an official said on Saturday. The incident took place on Friday night, he said.Constable Mukesh Manhar liv...

Beijing tests food, parcel couriers for coronavirus as city checks widen

Officials in Beijing are carrying out nucleic acid tests on all food and parcel delivery personnel as they ramp up efforts to rein in an outbreak of the coronavirus in the Chinese capital, state-backed Beijing News reported on Saturday. Off...

Pak-origin Canadian rearrested in US on India's extradition request for role in Mumbai attack

Pakistani-origin Canadian businessman Tahawwur Rana has been rearrested in Los Angeles on an extradition request by India for his involvement in the 2008 Mumbai terror attack in which 166 people were killed, according to the US prosecutors....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020