HC asks Delhi govt to probe allegations of shifting out physically disabled woman against hospital

The court was hearing a petition by a man, whose wife died on June 14 due to COVID-19, claiming that his 34-year-old daughter, who is 85 per cent permanently disabled was suffering from fever and breathlessness and as her oxygen level started dipping, she was admitted to the Primus hospital on June 18. The plea alleged that she was suspected to be suffering from COVID-19 but the hospital did not carry out any test on her and in fact, taking an excuse that there was non-availability of beds, asked her father to shift her to another hospital.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-06-2020 14:03 IST | Created: 20-06-2020 14:03 IST
HC asks Delhi govt to probe allegations of shifting out physically disabled woman against hospital

The Delhi High Court has directed the city government to investigate into the allegations against a private hospital of forcing to shift a physically disabled woman, suspected to be suffering from COVID-19, to another hospital over unavailability of beds. Justice Navin Chawla, who conducted the hearing through video conferencing, said the allegations made against Primus Super Speciality Hospital in Chanakyapuri here are of "grave nature".

"As the allegations made by the petitioner (patient’s father) against the Primus Super Speciality Hospital, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi are of a grave nature, the respondent no.1 (Delhi government) is directed to carry out an investigation into the same and in case the hospital is found to have derogated in its duty in any manner, take appropriate action in this regard. "I may, however, clarify that this court has not expressed any opinion on the allegations so made by the petitioner," the judge said in an order passed on Friday and made available on Saturday. The court was hearing a petition by a man, whose wife died on June 14 due to COVID-19, claiming that his 34-year-old daughter, who is 85 per cent permanently disabled was suffering from fever and breathlessness and as her oxygen level started dipping, she was admitted to the Primus hospital on June 18.

The plea alleged that she was suspected to be suffering from COVID-19 but the hospital did not carry out any test on her and in fact, taking an excuse that there was non-availability of beds, asked her father to shift her to another hospital. "She was almost thrown out of the hospital. This was in spite of the fact that the website of the Delhi government shows availability of the beds in the said hospital for the COVID-19 patients," the petition said.

The man said after filing of this petition in the court, he has been able to secure the admission of his daughter to Max Super Speciality Hospital in Saket. He said though his daughter has been admitted to the hospital, they are yet to carry out a test on him and his son as they also came in contact with his deceased wife and daughter.

As they had also come into the contact of the petitioner's wife and daughter, they fear that they may have also contacted COVID-19. To this, the counsel for the Delhi government submitted that he will request the concerned authority to immediately carry out the COVID-19 test on the man and his son.

