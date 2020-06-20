Left Menu
Development News Edition

Guj HC stays Ahmedabad's rath yatra on coronavirus concerns

Several containment areas fall under the route of the Yatra, organised annually by Shri Jagannathji Mandir Trust. Lakhs of people run the risk of getting infected by coronavirus if the procession is allowed to be organised, the PIL stated.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 20-06-2020 22:14 IST | Created: 20-06-2020 22:11 IST
Guj HC stays Ahmedabad's rath yatra on coronavirus concerns
The PIL, filed by journalist and activist Hitesh Chavda through his lawyer Aum Kotwal, had sought the HC's direction against allowing the annual procession considering the coronavirus pandemic. Image Credit: ANI

The Gujarat High Court on Saturday stayed Ahmedabad's annual Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath scheduled on June 23 considering the prevailing coronavirus situation. Hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL), a division bench of Chief Justice Vikram Nath and Justice JB Pardiwala stayed all secular and religious activities related to the Rath Yatra, after taking into consideration submissions made by the petitioner and respondents and the recent order of the supreme court staying Rath Yatra in Puri.

The PIL, filed by journalist and activist Hitesh Chavda through his lawyer Aum Kotwal, had sought the HC's direction against allowing the annual procession considering the coronavirus pandemic. As per the state government, the number of COVID-19 cases in Ahmedabad district rose to 18,564 on Saturday while the death toll stood at 1,312.

The state government told the HC that the procession will cover a distance of around 18 kms and that approximately 7-8 lakh people will participate in it. Though the state government had not yet given a green signal to hold the Rath Yatra, Home Minister Pradipsinh Jadeja had on Wednesday said a decision would be taken after considering the situation in the city.

The petitioner had raised serious concerns saying the procession would have passed through certain localities that are among the worst-affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Several containment areas fall under the route of the Yatra, organised annually by Shri Jagannathji Mandir Trust.

Lakhs of people run the risk of getting infected by coronavirus if the procession is allowed to be organised, the PIL stated. "In such scenario, all the work is done by the authorities, civil societies and citizens to fight the leviathan like COVID-19 will go in absolute vain and bring us to a rather despicable and horrific situation," it said.

The route of the yatra passes through several cluster containment zones and micro-containment areas, it said. There are total of 36 micro-containment zones in the city.

Earlier, temple authorities had said that they would take out only chariots of Lord Jagannath without any procession.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs laid soft-shelled eggs; Antarctica's 'deflated football' fossil is world's second-biggest egg and more

SATYABHAMA portal launched to promote R&D in mining and mineral sector

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

BSE ranks among 10 most valued exchanges in the world

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Govt extends Rs 50 lakh insurance scheme for healthcare providers till Sep

The government has extended the Rs 50 lakh insurance scheme for about 22 lakh healthcare providers for another three months till September as there is no respite from COVID-19 pandemic. The scheme implemented by New India Assurance was to e...

HBO suspends show of comedian embroiled in racism row with Mexican president

Television network HBO Latin America has suspended the TV show of a Mexican comedian who angered President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and his wife with a remark about their child. Chumel Torres, a Mexican comedian, has been at a centre of ...

Anti-viral drug favipiravir gets DGCI nod for 'restricted emergency use' in mild to moderate COVID-19 cases

The Drug Controller General of India DCGI has granted permission to anti-viral drug favipiravir for restricted emergency use in mild to moderate cases of COVID-19, a senior government official confirmed to ANI.The countrys top drug regulato...

Spain to allow Britons to visit from Sunday without need for quarantine

Spanish foreign minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya said on Saturday that Spain would open its doors to British tourists from Sunday without the need for them to spend two weeks in quarantine because of the coronavirus.We will allow British visi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020