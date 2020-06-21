PM spoke extensively on the India-China situation: Meghalaya CM
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Saturday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's answers clearly reflected India's strong stand when it comes to safeguarding our sovereignty.ANI | Shillong (Meghalaya) | Updated: 21-06-2020 03:22 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 03:22 IST
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Saturday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's answers clearly reflected India's strong stand when it comes to safeguarding our sovereignty. Meghalaya CM further said that PM Modi spoke extensively on the India-China situation in all-party meeting.
"During yesterday's All-Party Meeting, PM Modi spoke extensively on the India-China situation. His answers clearly reflected India's strong stand when it comes to safeguarding our sovereignty. All other "commentary" may be best ignored. It's not factual or desired," he said in a tweet. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had chaired an all-party virtual meeting to discuss the situation in India-China border areas. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Narendra Modi
- Conrad Sangma
- India
- China
- Meghalaya
ALSO READ
COVID-19 crisis should be turned into an opportunity for self-reliant India: Prime Minister Narendra Modi
PM Narendra Modi reviews Kedarnath development and reconstruction project
It's time for India to take bold decisions and become self-reliant: PM Narendra Modi
Apprised PM Narendra Modi of Rs 200 cr needed for developmental work in Kedarnath: Uttarakhand CM
PM Narendra Modi pays tributes to Acharya Mahapragya on his birth centenary