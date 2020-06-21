PM spoke extensively on the India-China situation: Meghalaya CM

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Saturday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's answers clearly reflected India's strong stand when it comes to safeguarding our sovereignty. Meghalaya CM further said that PM Modi spoke extensively on the India-China situation in all-party meeting.

"During yesterday's All-Party Meeting, PM Modi spoke extensively on the India-China situation. His answers clearly reflected India's strong stand when it comes to safeguarding our sovereignty. All other "commentary" may be best ignored. It's not factual or desired," he said in a tweet. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had chaired an all-party virtual meeting to discuss the situation in India-China border areas. (ANI)