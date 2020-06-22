ICC prosecutors cite grave errors in Gbagbo acquittal at start of appeal
They have said they will seek a re-trial for Gbagbo on charges of crimes against humanity for his role in post-election violence in Ivory Coast in 2010-2011. Monday's hearing was streamed online as the ICC is closed due to measures aimed at curbing the spread of the novel coronavirus.Reuters | The Hague | Updated: 22-06-2020 16:18 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 16:14 IST
Prosecutors at the International Criminal Court (ICC) said "grave errors" were made in acquittal last year of former Ivory Coast president Laurent Gbagbo, as they began their bid to overturn the decision at an appeals hearing on Monday. The ICC, the world's first permanent war crimes court, said in January last year that prosecutors had failed to prove any case against Gbagbo.
Prosecutors at the Hague-based court in the Netherlands have appealed the decision mainly on procedural grounds, arguing that there were legal faults with the way the decision was announced and the way evidence was assessed. They have said they will seek a re-trial for Gbagbo on charges of crimes against humanity for his role in post-election violence in Ivory Coast in 2010-2011.
Monday's hearing was streamed online as the ICC is closed due to measures aimed at curbing the spread of the novel coronavirus. The 75-year-old former president, who is living in Belgium on conditional release after spending more than seven years in custody in The Hague, joined Monday's hearing via video link.
- READ MORE ON:
- International Criminal Court
- Ivory Coast
- Hague
- Netherlands
- Belgium
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
International Criminal Court expresses regret over US sanctions, vows to continue work
At least 10 Ivory Coast soldiers killed in attack near Burkina border, army says
Ivory Coast army says 12 soldiers killed and seven wounded
Ivory Coast army says 12 soldiers killed in attack near Burkina border
Gunmen kill 10 Ivory Coast soldiers near Burkina Faso border