Left Menu
Development News Edition

Border tensions with China likely to figure in CWC meeting

Border tensions with China and government's response to the situation is likely to figure at the meeting of Congress Working Committee (CWC) on Tuesday with the party leaders also slated to discuss the challenges posed by COVID-19.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-06-2020 21:45 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 21:45 IST
Border tensions with China likely to figure in CWC meeting
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Border tensions with China and government's response to the situation is likely to figure at the meeting of Congress Working Committee (CWC) on Tuesday with the party leaders also slated to discuss the challenges posed by COVID-19. The meeting will begin at 11 am.

Sources said that the border situation with China is likely to be discussed in the meeting. They said that hike in the price of petroleum products is also likely to figure in the meeting. A day before the meeting, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh issued a statement saying that China is brazenly and illegally seeking to claim parts of Indian territory such as the Galwan Valley and the Pangong Tso Lake "by committing multiple incursions between April 2020 till date".

He said the Centre's decisions and actions will have serious bearings on "how the future generations perceive us". Singh also said that Prime Minister must always be mindful of the implications of his words and declarations on nation's security as also strategic and territorial interests.

Twenty Indian soldiers were killed in violent face-off with Chinese troops in Galwan Valley on June 15-16. Indian intercepts have revealed that the Chinese side suffered 43 casualties including dead and seriously injured. Congress President Sonia Gandhi also wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday calling for the extension of free foodgrains move of the government to the poor and vulnerable sections for a period of three months up till September 2020 due to challenges posed by COVID-19.

Party leaders have been slamming the government over the rising price of petroleum products. (ANI)

TRENDING

HIGHLIGHTS

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

Committee rejects Fortis promoter Malvinder Singh's representation on bail criteria

C'garh:Cloudy skies hamper clear view of partial solar eclipse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: WB govt convenes all-party meet, Mamata dials opposition leaders

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has convened an all-party meeting on Wednesday to discuss the situation in the state in view of the coronavirus pandemic, a senior minister said. Banerjee called up BJP state president Dilip Ghosh,...

302 new COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan

With 302 persons testing positive for COVID-19 in Rajasthan on Monday, the total coronavirus cases in the state has risen to 15,232. Seven more COVID-19 deaths were reported on Monday taking the toll to 356.The state has 2,966 active cases....

Jammu and Kashmir reports 132 new COVID-19 cases

Jammu and Kashmir on Monday reported 132 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total number of cases to 6,088 in the Union Territory. Out of the newly reported cases, 10 are from Jammu division while 122 from Kashmir division, as per the bullet...

Rights watchdog urges France to fight racial discrimination

Frances human rights watchdog on Monday urged authorities to take key measures to fight racial discrimination as the country has seen a series of anti-racism gatherings in the wake of the death in the US of George Floyd. In an 80-page repor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020