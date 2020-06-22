Border tensions with China likely to figure in CWC meeting

Border tensions with China and government's response to the situation is likely to figure at the meeting of Congress Working Committee (CWC) on Tuesday with the party leaders also slated to discuss the challenges posed by COVID-19. The meeting will begin at 11 am.

Sources said that the border situation with China is likely to be discussed in the meeting. They said that hike in the price of petroleum products is also likely to figure in the meeting. A day before the meeting, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh issued a statement saying that China is brazenly and illegally seeking to claim parts of Indian territory such as the Galwan Valley and the Pangong Tso Lake "by committing multiple incursions between April 2020 till date".

He said the Centre's decisions and actions will have serious bearings on "how the future generations perceive us". Singh also said that Prime Minister must always be mindful of the implications of his words and declarations on nation's security as also strategic and territorial interests.

Twenty Indian soldiers were killed in violent face-off with Chinese troops in Galwan Valley on June 15-16. Indian intercepts have revealed that the Chinese side suffered 43 casualties including dead and seriously injured. Congress President Sonia Gandhi also wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday calling for the extension of free foodgrains move of the government to the poor and vulnerable sections for a period of three months up till September 2020 due to challenges posed by COVID-19.

Party leaders have been slamming the government over the rising price of petroleum products. (ANI)