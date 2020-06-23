Pompeo urges China to release two detained Canadians after 'groundless' charges

Left Menu
He also dismissed a suggestion that Ottawa try to exchange Meng for the two detained men, saying that would weaken Canada's values and the justice system. Trudeau said the two cases were clearly linked.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 23-06-2020 03:28 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 03:19 IST
US State Secretary Mike Pompeo (File pic) Image Credit: ANI

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called on Monday for the immediate release of two Canadians charged by China with espionage, saying the United States was "extremely concerned" and that the two men's detention was unjustified.

"These charges are politically motivated and completely groundless," Pompeo said in a statement. Chinese prosecutors announced the charges on Friday against former diplomat Michael Kovrig and businessman Michael Spavor, who were arrested in late 2018.

The two men were detained shortly after Canadian police detained Huawei Technologies Co Ltd's chief financial officer, Meng Wanzhou, on a U.S. warrant. Canada - which says it cannot interfere in the extradition process - has so far asked allies to put pressure on Beijing to free the two men, but dismisses talk of sanctions.

Kovrig's wife, Vina Nadjibulla, told the Canadian Broadcasting Corp that Ottawa could be doing more for her husband, saying words were no longer enough. "He has been confined to a single cell this entire time. He has not gone outside, he has not seen a tree or had fresh air to breathe for 560 days," said Nadjibulla.

She said she had obtained a legal opinion in Canada that confirmed Justice Minister David Lametti could formally end the extradition process against Meng. She did not give details and Lametti's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau thanked Pompeo and nations that recently denounced China's treatment of the two men, saying it was important for like-minded nations to show solidarity. He also dismissed a suggestion that Ottawa try to exchange Meng for the two detained men, saying that would weaken Canada's values and the justice system.

Trudeau said the two cases were clearly linked. Earlier in the day, China said they were unrelated and repeated calls for Meng's release.

