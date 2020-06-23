Left Menu
RCEP trade pact on track for 2020 signing - ministers

The world's biggest trade pact RCEP will be signed later this year, participating countries said in a statement on Tuesday, adding that the coronavirus pandemic had increased the deal's importance. India pulled out of talks last November, but members have said the door remains open to New Delhi. "We reaffirmed our commitment to sign the RCEP agreement this year," ministers said in a joint statement.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 23-06-2020 13:25 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 12:41 IST
The world's biggest trade pact RCEP will be signed later this year, participating countries said in a statement on Tuesday, adding that the coronavirus pandemic had increased the deal's importance. The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) brings together the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and New Zealand. India pulled out of talks last November, but members have said the door remains open to New Delhi.

"We reaffirmed our commitment to sign the RCEP agreement this year," ministers said in a joint statement. "As the importance of the RCEP continues to grow in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic...the signing of the agreement will serve as a clear signal of our unwavering support for the multilateral trading system, regional integration as well as economic development across the region."

