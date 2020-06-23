Nigeria says Ghana must face consequences for attacking its High Commission in Accra

The Nigerian government has finally responded to the Friday night attack on its High Commission in Ghana, with authorities describing it as an act of aggression, according to a news report by The East African.

The Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Buba has said that the demolition infringed on the international rights of Nigeria. He described it as an invasion of Nigeria's sovereignty and external aggression on the Nigerian state.

A bulldozer invaded the Diplomatic Premises of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in Accra, Ghana, and demolished buildings on the night of June 19, 2020.

In a strong warning, Nigeria's House of Representatives said that Ghana must face the consequences of its actions and inactions.

Buba said that Nigeria has all the legal titles and certifications of the property, including the site plan, payment receipts, and allocation papers from Ghanaian authorities.

"As a Parliament, we stand resolute to do everything within our powers to review, re-appraise and re-examine the relationship of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Republic of Ghana," said Yusuf Buba.

"We shall compel Ghana to answer for this act of gross violation and abuse of the immunities of the Nigerian mission and its staff. We cannot let this one pass silently in the name of diplomacy, "he added.

Nigeria's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, said the country is in talks with Ghanaian authorities to urgently bring the perpetrators to book.

"We demand urgent action to find the perpetrators and provide adequate protection for Nigerians and their properties in Ghana," he said.

Ghana's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration in a statement confirmed that unidentified individuals breached the premises of the Nigerian High Commission last Friday at about 10.30 pm and demolished property under construction.