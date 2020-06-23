Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ex-U.S. marine jailed by Russia on spying charges hopes for prisoner swap - Ifax

Former U.S. marine Paul Whelan, who was sentenced to 16 years in a Russian prison last week on spying charges, hopes to be freed as part of a prisoner swap with the United States, his lawyer said on Tuesday, Interfax news agency reported. Whelan will therefore not appeal his espionage conviction but will instead hold consultations with Western diplomats about the merits of asking President Vladimir Putin to pardon him, the lawyer, Vladimir Zherebenkov, was quoted as saying.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 23-06-2020 16:47 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 16:01 IST
Ex-U.S. marine jailed by Russia on spying charges hopes for prisoner swap - Ifax
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Former U.S. marine Paul Whelan, who was sentenced to 16 years in a Russian prison last week on spying charges, hopes to be freed as part of a prisoner swap with the United States, his lawyer said on Tuesday, Interfax news agency reported.

Whelan will therefore not appeal his espionage conviction but will instead hold consultations with Western diplomats about the merits of asking President Vladimir Putin to pardon him, the lawyer, Vladimir Zherebenkov, was quoted as saying. Whelan, who holds the U.S., British, Canadian, and Irish passports, was detained by agents from Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) in a Moscow hotel room on Dec. 28, 2018.

Russia says Whelan, 50, was caught with a computer flash drive containing classified information. Whelan, who pleaded not guilty, said he was set up in a sting operation and had thought the drive, given to him by a Russian acquaintance, contained holiday photos.

"Today we met him (Whelan) in the detention facility and after a discussion, it was decided not to appeal the verdict because he doesn't believe in Russian justice," Interfax quoted Zherebenkov as saying. "He hopes that he will be swapped for Russians in the near future who have been convicted in the United States."

Zherebenkov has previously said he believes Moscow wants to exchange Whelan for two Russians held in U.S. prisons - arms dealer Viktor Bout and a pilot named Konstantin Yaroshenko, who was convicted of conspiracy to smuggle cocaine. Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday the Kremlin had noted Whelan's decision not to appeal his conviction but declined to comment further.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said last week after the court sentenced Whelan to 16 years in jail that the verdict had caused outrage in Washington. The U.S. ambassador to Moscow, John Sullivan, called his trial "a mockery of justice".

TRENDING

NASA detects asteroid bigger than Qutub Minar, Big Ben to fly past Earth on June 24

UTI AMC gets Sebi's go ahead to launch IPO 

Israeli mask maker Sonovia expects 99% coronavirus success after lab test

Adani Power board okays delisting from stock exchanges, to buy 96.53 cr shares for Rs 3,264 cr.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ultraviolet light may reduce COVID-19 transmission indoors: Study

Using ultraviolet UV light to inactivate the SARS-CoV-2 virus may be an efficient, easily deployable, and economically affordable method to reduce COVID-19 transmission in indoor spaces, according to a study. The study, published in the jou...

Serbia and Bosnia hit by heavy rain, flooding

Torrential rain and flooding in Serbia and Bosnia forced authorities to declare a state of emergency on Tuesday, as swollen rivers damaged bridges, roads and power lines. Serbia, which is also battling a rising number of coronavirus cases, ...

S.Korea church hit by COVID-19 says members to give plasma for research

Around 4,000 recovered COVID-19 patients from a religious group at the centre of South Koreas largest outbreak will donate plasma for research, an official said on Tuesday, a day after local officials filed a lawsuit against the church.In F...

Jharkhand CM visits Jagannath Temple in Ranchi

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday visited the Jagannath temple in Ranchi on the occasion of Lord Jagannaths Rath Yatra. Worshiping Lord Sri Jagannath on the occasion of the Rath Yatra at the historic Jagannath temple at Dhurw...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020