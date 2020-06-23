EU to focus on rebuilding after COVID in next 18 months - Germany

German Chancellor Angela Merkel agreed with her counterparts in Portugal and Slovenia that the EU should focus on rebuilding the bloc economically and socially after the corona crisis in the next 18 months when the three assume the rotating presidency.

"The trio's joint programme focuses on the management of the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic and social rebuilding of Europe. The aim is to strengthen the EU's resilience to pandemic crises in the long term," Merkel's spokesman Steffen Seibert said in a statement after the three held a video conference.

(Writing by Madeline Chambers Editing by Michelle Martin)