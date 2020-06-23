Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. seeks to widen nuclear arms deal with Russia

Washington wants Beijing involved because it says China is secretly racing to increase the size and reach of its nuclear arsenal, but Moscow favours a multilateral accord, possibly including France and Britain, Billingslea said. "We, the United States, intend and believe ...

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 23-06-2020 18:21 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 18:17 IST
U.S. seeks to widen nuclear arms deal with Russia
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The United States wants to broaden its main nuclear arms control agreement with Russia to include all their atomic weapons, a U.S. envoy said on Tuesday after talks with Moscow on a new accord. U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Arms Control Marshall Billingslea also said Washington would keep pressing China to join the talks on replacing the 2010 New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) which expires in February.

The two sides, who were rivals in the Cold War, agreed to set up technical working groups and to hold further talks, possibly in late July or early August, he said, but gave no details of the working groups. Washington wants Beijing involved because it says China is secretly racing to increase the size and reach of its nuclear arsenal, but Moscow favours a multilateral accord, possibly including France and Britain, Billingslea said.

"We, the United States, intend and believe ... that the next arms control agreement must cover all nuclear weapons, not just so-called strategic nuclear weapons," he told a news conference in Vienna that followed the talks there on Monday. New START caps the countries' deployed strategic nuclear weapons warheads at 1,550 each, far fewer than the thousands of atomic weapons they possess.

Last year Washington withdrew from the 1987 Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF), with senior officials saying Moscow had deployed "multiple battalions" of a cruise missile throughout Russia in violation of the pact and that some had "the ability to strike critical European targets". Russia denied that, saying the missile's range puts it outside the treaty. A more comprehensive agreement would be intended to overcome such disputes and avoid further erosion of the global arms control architecture.

China, whose nuclear arsenal is a fraction the size of the United States' or Russia's, has rejected U.S. attempts to involve them in the negotiations. Billingslea posted a picture of Chinese flags at empty seats around the negotiating table before talks began, a move Beijing dismissed as an act of "performance art".

Russia said China joining was unrealistic.

TRENDING

NASA detects asteroid bigger than Qutub Minar, Big Ben to fly past Earth on June 24

UTI AMC gets Sebi's go ahead to launch IPO 

Israeli mask maker Sonovia expects 99% coronavirus success after lab test

Adani Power board okays delisting from stock exchanges, to buy 96.53 cr shares for Rs 3,264 cr.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Senate Democrats urge McConnell not to force Republican police bill vote

U.S. Senate Democrats urged Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday not to hold a key procedural vote this week on a Republican police reform bill that critics say does not go far enough to address racial disparities in American p...

A story of struggles, friendships and first jobs - MX Exclusive Series Basement Company chronicles all this and more

The high of looking forward to a paycheck, the newfound sense of responsibility, and that giant step towards adulthood make for a lot of excitement when you land your first job. Youre absolutely rearing to go, ready to make a difference, an...

Iran's Rouhani says national currency's fall is temporary - TV

The slump in Irans rial will be temporary, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday after the currency sank to its lowest ever before recovering slightly.A U.S. dollar was offered for about 205,000 rials in morning trade on Tuesday,...

Manipur crisis: 4 National People's Party ministers who resigned from govt taken to Delhi for meeting with central leaders: BJP sources.

Manipur crisis 4 National Peoples Party ministers who resigned from govt taken to Delhi for meeting with central leaders BJP sources....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020