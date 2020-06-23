Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi CM invites Shah to inspect 10,000 bedded COVID centre at Radha Soami Satsang Beas campus, Chhattarpur

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah inviting him to inspect the 10,000-bedded COVID care centre at Radha Soami Satsang Beas campus in Chhattarpur.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-06-2020 18:53 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 18:53 IST
Delhi CM invites Shah to inspect 10,000 bedded COVID centre at Radha Soami Satsang Beas campus, Chhattarpur
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (left) Union Home Minister Amit Shah (right). Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah inviting him to inspect the 10,000-bedded COVID care centre at Radha Soami Satsang Beas campus in Chhattarpur. He has also requested for deployment of doctors and nurses from the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Army at the Centre.

Last week, Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal visited Radha Soami Satsang Beas located in Chhattarpur to inspect the area. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had recently cited a projected number of 5.5 lakh COVID positive cases in Delhi by the end of July.

He had stated that Delhi would require 80,000 beds by July end if the surge continues in the national capital and had also constituted two expert committees to forecast possible scenarios and requirements of medical infrastructure to contain the pandemic. Apart from banquet halls, hotels, marriage halls and stadiums, the government is looking at additional options to ramp up the facilities.

Delhi has so far reported 62,655 COVID-19 positive cases, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

TRENDING

NASA detects asteroid bigger than Qutub Minar, Big Ben to fly past Earth on June 24

UTI AMC gets Sebi's go ahead to launch IPO 

Israeli mask maker Sonovia expects 99% coronavirus success after lab test

Adani Power board okays delisting from stock exchanges, to buy 96.53 cr shares for Rs 3,264 cr.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Global merchandise trade fell by a record amount early this year but avoided a worst-case scenario, the World Trade Organization said, after the World Health Organization flagged worrying increases in coronavirus cases in Latin America. DEA...

Nitish chairs high-level meeting to review preparedness for floods

A high-level meeting was chaired by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar here on Tuesday for reviewing preparedness in the face of rising water levels of rivers originating in Nepal and flowing through the states northern districts. At the mee...

North Eastern Railway deploys coronavirus isolation wards at 14 stations

The North Eastern Railway has deployed train coaches converted into coronavirus isolation wards at 14 of its stations, a senior official said on Tuesday. At every station, as many as 10 coaches have been deployed for suspected COVID-19 pati...

Soccer-Man City's injured Aguero to fly to Barcelona to see specialist

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero will fly to Barcelona to have a specialist look at his knee after he picked up an injury in Mondays 5-0 win over Burnley, the Premier League club said on Tuesday. Aguero was fouled in the box by Burnley...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020