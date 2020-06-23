Left Menu
Development News Edition

NIA arrests one of key conspirators, recruiter of radical Sikh youth working to further activities of SFJ

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has said that it has on Monday arrested accused Pargat Singh one of key conspirators and recruiter of radical Sikh youth while working under directions of handlers located abroad to further activities of SFJ (Sikhs For Justice) which has already been declared an unlawful association under UA(P) Act.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-06-2020 23:23 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 23:23 IST
NIA arrests one of key conspirators, recruiter of radical Sikh youth working to further activities of SFJ
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has said that it has on Monday arrested accused Pargat Singh one of key conspirators and recruiter of radical Sikh youth while working under directions of handlers located abroad to further activities of SFJ (Sikhs For Justice) which has already been declared an unlawful association under UA(P) Act. "On June 22, NIA arrested accused Pargat Singh, aged 23 years, resident of VPO Tarmala, District Sri Muktsar Sahib (Punjab). The accused was produced before the NIA Special Court, SAS Nagar, Mohali today and has been remanded to NIA custody till June 29,"the NIA said in a statement.

"He is one of the key conspirators and recruiter of radical Sikh youth while working under the directions of handlers located abroad to further the activities of SFJ (Sikhs For Justice) which has already been declared an unlawful association under the provisions of UA(P) Act," the NIA said. The press release said, "The original case was registered at Sultanwind Police Station, Amritsar (City) vide FIR No. 152 dated 19.10.2018 under sections 124A, 153-A, 153-B and 120-B of IPC. During investigation, sections 17, 18, 19 of UA (P) Act and section 25 of Arms Act were added. Punjab Police filed a charge sheet against eleven arrested accused in the case in March 2019. This Case was subsequently re-registered by NIA as RC-19/2020/NIA/ DLI dated 05.04.2020 and taken up for investigation."

"Case is related to series of acts of violence including acts of arson in Punjab during the year 2017-18, carrying out of propaganda activities both online and on ground, campaigns in support of Referendum 2020/ SFJ including pasting of posters in Delhi and various parts of Punjab, committed by groups of radicalised youths under direction of and financial assistance from SFJ handlers located abroad," the press release said. The NIA said in the press release that investigation has revealed that arrested accused persons including Pargat Singh had received funds from their foreign handlers through various Money Transfer Service Scheme (MTSS) platforms. Further investigation in the case is in progress. (ANI)

TRENDING

Congo officials vow to tackle child labour at mines as virus threatens spike

PIA plane crashed due to human error, says preliminary probe report

Ethiopia launches coronavirus antibody testing to check infection rates and immunity

Science News Roundup: Rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse on the longest day of the year; Frigid dwarf planet Pluto may have started out its life as a hothead and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rally on upbeat data, trade reassurances; dollar weakens

The dollar eased and global equity markets surged on Tuesday after reassurances on the U.S.-Sino trade deal and upbeat economic data from the United States and Europe brightened the prospect of a swift economic recovery. The euro hit a one-...

Trump takes hard line on U.S. monuments, threatens force against protesters

President Donald Trump on Tuesday pledged to take a hard line on anyone destroying or vandalizing U.S. historical monuments and threatened to use force on some protesters, as political activism against racial injustice sweeps the country an...

Delhi WCD minister inspects shelter and observational homes

Delhi Minister for Women and Child Development Rajendra Pal Gautam on Tuesday conducted a surprise inspection of shelter and observational homes in the national capital. He said inspections are necessary to ensure incidents like those repor...

LGBT+ stars parade rainbow-dressed pooches in Pride dog show

LGBT celebrities will join other dog lovers parading their pets in a virtual dog show for charity this month with a special category to celebrate Pride.With hundreds of dog shows and Pride parades canceled due to the coronavirus, the charit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020