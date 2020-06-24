Left Menu
Bihar CM instructs officials to carry out flood preventive measures in river basins on border areas

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday instructed the state government officials to carry out flood preventive measures in the border areas and river basins of Koshi, Gandak and Kamala rivers.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 24-06-2020 03:07 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 03:07 IST
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

The Chief Minister had called a high-level meeting with officials of the water resources department after Nepal stopped all repair work of river embankments in Bihar on the India-Nepal border.

The state government has alleged that Nepal has erected barriers and effectively putting a stop to work done by India to prevent flooding of its low-lying areas. (ANI)

