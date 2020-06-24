Left Menu
COVID-19 treatment must be made free of charge in all hospitals of Karnataka: Siddaramaiah

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah criticised the current state government rates for COVID-19 treatment in private hospitals and said that the patients must be treated free of charge in all hospitals.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 24-06-2020 03:43 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 03:43 IST
Former Karnataka Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah criticised the current state government rates for COVID-19 treatment in private hospitals and said that the patients must be treated free of charge in all hospitals. "The state government has fixed rates for treating COVID-19. The current rates are shocking to the people," Siddaramaiah said.

Questioning the state government, he said, "Where can people pay these rates fixed by the government per day? Looking at these rates can be heartbreaking for the people. This raises the question of whether the government is sensitive to people's issues." "The government must promptly announce free treatment and set up a standard treatment protocol. The government should appoint a panel of experts to continuously monitor whether treatment is being properly administered and create an environment where the public is free from anxiety," Siddaramaiah added.

Karnataka on Tuesday reported 322 fresh COVID-19 positive cases and eight deaths. According to the state health department, the total number of positive cases has mounted to 9,721 and 150 deaths. So far, 6,004 people have been discharged. (ANI)

