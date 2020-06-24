Sitharaman asks police chief for timely action in Gujarat woman bank employee attack case

Two days after an attack on a woman bank employee on bank premises in Gujarat's Surat, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said that she has spoken to concerned officials including the Police Commissioner to ensure the safety of workers and timely action in the matter. A woman bank employee in Canara Bank (erstwhile Syndicate Bank) was attacked at its Saroli Branch in Surat, Gujarat on Monday evening. Following the incident, All India Bank Employees' Association (AIBEA) on Tuesday wrote a letter to Sitharaman, appealing to save bank staff from such situation.

According to the police, an FIR has been lodged and further investigation is underway. "Will be closely following this matter. Wish to assure that the safety of all members of staff in banks is of importance for us. Amid challenges, banks are extending all services to our people. Nothing should threaten their safety and dignity. @canarabank @PIB_India @CP_SuratCity," Sitharaman tweeted.

The Union Minister also spoke to Dr Dhaval Patel, Collector of Surat, regarding the matter. "Spoke to Dr Dhaval Patel, Collector, Surat, on the incident of a lady staff of a Bank being assaulted in the premises. Although currently on leave, he assured me that timely action will be taken on the FIR filed late night. @canarabank @PIB_India @CP_SuratCity @DarshanaJardosh," she wrote further.

"My office spoke to the Commissioner of Police, Shri. Bhrambhatt (IPS). He has assured us that he himself will visit the branch & assure the staff of their safety. Also, he assured that the accused constable shall be suspended immediately. @CP_SuratCity @PIB_India @canarabank," she added. (ANI)