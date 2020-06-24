Left Menu
Plea in HC challenges ban on export of PPE kits

However, the petitioner firm -- Thompson Press Services -- and other similarly situated manufacturers are wanting to export for making financial gains and not for the reason that there is any shortage of demand in the country, they said and sought time to file a detailed reply. The court granted them two weeks to file a reply and listed the matter for hearing on July 10..

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2020 13:18 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 13:18 IST
The Delhi High Court has sought response of the Centre and the AAP government on a plea by a private firm challenging the ban on export of personal protective equipment (PPE) kits and medical masks during the COVID-19 pandemic. Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva directed that the Delhi government be also made a party in the matter and issued notice to it as also the Centre seeking their stand on the petition which has claimed that there was a dearth of buyers for PPE kits and medical masks in the country.

During the brief hearing on Tuesday, Additional Solicitor General Maninder Acharya and central government standing counsel told the court that ban on export of the PPE kits and medical masks has been imposed to prevent any shortage in the country.  They also said that according to the instructions received from the government, there is no dearth of buyers.

The court granted them two weeks to file a reply and listed the matter for hearing on July 10..

