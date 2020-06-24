Left Menu
Galwan valley clash: Coursemates pay homage to Col Santosh Babu at National War Memorial

Colonel Santosh Babu's coursemates and friends on Wednesday laid a silent wreath at the National War Memorial, to honour him, for the sacrifice made during the violent face-off with China in eastern Ladakh.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2020 15:47 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 15:47 IST
A silent wreath was laid at National War Memorial on Wednesday by Colonel Santosh Babu's coursemates and friends.. Image Credit: ANI

Colonel Santosh Babu's coursemates and friends on Wednesday laid a silent wreath at the National War Memorial, to honour him, for the sacrifice made during the violent face-off with China in eastern Ladakh. According to an official release, Col Babu was an alumnus of Sainik School Korukonda, National Defence Academy, Khadakvasla and Indian Military Academy, Dehradun.

His company, while he was training at Indian Military Academy (IMA), lifted coveted Championship Banner Autumn Term 2004 under his dynamic On June 18, last respects were paid in Suryapet, Telangana to Colonel Babu, Commanding Officer of the 16 Bihar regiment, who faced Chinese troops at the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh.

The 'guard of honour' was given to the late Colonel while the family bid a tearful adieu to him. (ANI)

