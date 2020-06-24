Why does Centre wants patients with high-fever stand in line?: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday asked the Central government to roll-back the "order mandating COVID-19 patients to visit Covid care centres for health assessment". "The Central government has issued an order mandating COVID-19 patients to visit Covid care centres for health assessment. Why does the government want to make a patient with high fever stand in the line? I urge the government to roll back the order," Kejriwal told reporters here.

"As per the Delhi government rules, doctors were visiting the residence of COVID-19 patients for their health assessment," he said. Earlier, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said he has written to Home Minister Amit Shah to revoke Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal's order under which every COVID-19 patient is required to visit a quarantine centre for assessment.

In Delhi, COVID-19 cases crossed 70,000 with 3,788 new cases in the last 24 hours. According to the Delhi government health bulletin, the total count of cases was 70,390 of which there are 26,588 active cases, 41,437 people have recovered while 2,365 succumbed to the infection.(ANI)