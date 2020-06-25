Left Menu
Development News Edition

World Bank staff object to Brazilian nominee over racial comments

The association representing staff at the World Bank on Wednesday asked that Brazil's nomination of Abraham Weintraub to be executive director be reviewed over his past racial comments and other concerns, according to a letter seen by Reuters.

Reuters | Updated: 25-06-2020 04:39 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 04:39 IST
World Bank staff object to Brazilian nominee over racial comments

The association representing staff at the World Bank on Wednesday asked that Brazil's nomination of Abraham Weintraub to be executive director be reviewed over his past racial comments and other concerns, according to a letter seen by Reuters. Weintraub, one of the loudest right-wing ideologues in President Jair Bolsonaro's government, resigned as education minister last week, saying he would join the World Bank.

He became a target of a Supreme Court probe following the publication of a videotape of a cabinet meeting in which he called its judges "bums" who should be jailed. World Bank employees called on the bank's ethics committee to suspend Weintraub's nomination while reviewing whether his past statements were in line with the code of conduct for directors. Weintraub could not be immediately reached for comment.

The World Bank employees cited Weintraub's comments on Twitter that mocked Chinese accents, blamed China for COVID-19 and accused the country of seeking to dominate the world. Among other objections, the letter pointed to Weintraub's statements against the protection of minorities and his last act as minister to revoke some race-based quotas at universities.

"While his nomination has been condemned by multiple client countries, the Staff Association understands that the choice of this Executive Director lies with Brazil, and Brazil alone," the letter from the Washington-based association added. Weintraub is the only nominee for the executive director post. Brazil heads a group of nine countries at the World Bank and controls a majority of the bloc's votes. If other constituents object to a candidate, the lead country under World Bank custom proposes another name.

Weintraub is under investigation by Brazil's federal audit court on questions of whether he traveled to the United States on a diplomatic passport after leaving office.

TRENDING

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19.

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

Nepal, World Bank sign $100m to improve energy sector and recover from COVID crisis

World Bank approves $55million grant to support Somalia’s economic recovery

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Triple threat for refugees: Conflict, COVID-19 and cash, says IRC's Miliband

As the COVID-19 pandemic spreads, people already displaced by conflict, hunger and economic upheaval are especially vulnerable. Lauren Young and Michelle Nichols of Reuters spoke with David Miliband, president and CEO of the International R...

Cloud9 add ex-CS:GO player Relyks to Valorant roster

Skyler Relyks Weaver joined Cloud9s Valorant team on Wednesday, leaving Counter-Strike Global Offensive to compete in the new game. Cloud9 made the announcement on Twitter after Relyks had a trial run with the club.The teams only other play...

Canada confronts racism in police in wake of indigenous deaths

By Jack Graham TORONTO, June 24 Thomson Reuters Foundation - As Americans protest the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and other black people at the hands of police, Canadians are facing a reckoning of their own.Since April, six indig...

Pompeo calls Nepalese FM, reaffirms bilateral cooperation

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke over phone with his Nepalese counterpart Pradeep Gyawali during which both the sides reaffirmed bilateral ties including ongoing cooperation to address shared challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic, an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020