Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dr Jitendra Singh inaugurates bridges in J-K 's Udhampur, Doda districts

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh on Wednesday inaugurated two bridges Devika and Puneja in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur and Doda districts respectively through a virtual platform.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2020 08:34 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 08:34 IST
Dr Jitendra Singh inaugurates bridges in J-K 's Udhampur, Doda districts
Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh inaugurating the two bridges in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh on Wednesday inaugurated two bridges Devika and Puneja in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur and Doda districts respectively through a virtual platform. After inaugurating the 10-meter-long Devika Bridge, Singh said that with the construction of this bridge, traffic issues of the region will be resolved and this will also help in smooth passage of army convoys and vehicles.

The bridge was built in about one-year time span, said Singh while crediting the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) for its construction and overcoming several challenges like COVID-19 lockdown and shortage of labour."In the last 4-5 years, the BRO has constructed over 200 bridges in the region including the famous Atal Setu Cable Bridge to ease the infrastructure bottlenecks," said Singh. Meanwhile, he also inaugurated 50-meter-long Puneja Bridge constructed by the BRO.

Speaking about the developmental projects undertaken in the region in the last 5-6 years including the National Institute for High Altitude Medicinal Plants and Medical and Engineering colleges, he said: "All this shows a new development paradigm under Prime Minister Narendra Modi government." (ANI)

TRENDING

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

Nepal, World Bank sign $100m to improve energy sector and recover from COVID crisis

Health News Roundup: WHO warns of oxygen shortage with rising COVID cases; AstraZeneca eyes three-drug inhaler opportunity and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

'Don't look!': Mexican town shudders as quake strikes again

When a major earthquake struck Mexico on Tuesday, panic swept through the coastal city of Juchitan as residents feared that much of what they had struggled to rebuild after a devastating 2017 temblor would return to rubble. Tuesdays 7.4-mag...

Cameroon police on high alert after two explosions in capital city, Yaounde

Cameroonian police are on high alert for dangerous weapons after two improvised devices exploded in the capital, Yaounde, a senior police officer said on Wednesday, according to a news report by Cameroon Online.Didier Ngah, the police commi...

SKorea, US urge North to implement denuclearisation pledges

South Korea and the United States urged North Korea to implement the disarmament pledges it made in past talks, saying Thursday the allies will keep pushing for diplomacy aimed at achieving the Norths complete denuclearisation. A joint stat...

New York City Marathon canceled because of coronavirus

The New York City Marathon has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, with organizers and city officials deciding that holding the race on November 1 would be too risky. Organizers on Wednesday announced the cancellation of the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020