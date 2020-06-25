Dr Jitendra Singh inaugurates bridges in J-K 's Udhampur, Doda districts

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh on Wednesday inaugurated two bridges Devika and Puneja in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur and Doda districts respectively through a virtual platform. After inaugurating the 10-meter-long Devika Bridge, Singh said that with the construction of this bridge, traffic issues of the region will be resolved and this will also help in smooth passage of army convoys and vehicles.

The bridge was built in about one-year time span, said Singh while crediting the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) for its construction and overcoming several challenges like COVID-19 lockdown and shortage of labour."In the last 4-5 years, the BRO has constructed over 200 bridges in the region including the famous Atal Setu Cable Bridge to ease the infrastructure bottlenecks," said Singh. Meanwhile, he also inaugurated 50-meter-long Puneja Bridge constructed by the BRO.

Speaking about the developmental projects undertaken in the region in the last 5-6 years including the National Institute for High Altitude Medicinal Plants and Medical and Engineering colleges, he said: "All this shows a new development paradigm under Prime Minister Narendra Modi government." (ANI)