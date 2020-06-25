China moves back some troops, vehicles to depth areas in Galwan Valley

Left Menu
In the ongoing dispute along the Line of Actual Control in Eastern Ladakh sector, China has moved back some of its troops and vehicles to depth areas in Galwan Valley following the meeting with the Indian side on June 22, sources said.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

In the ongoing dispute along the Line of Actual Control in Eastern Ladakh sector, China has moved back some of its troops and vehicles to depth areas in Galwan Valley following the meeting with the Indian side on June 22, sources said. "On June 22, the Chinese side had given assurance that they will move back troops from front to the depth areas. In this regard, some troops and vehicles were moved back by them in the Galwan area," a source told ANI.

The step was taken by both the sides as they wanted to avoid a repeat of June 15 violent face-off as the troops were in close vicinity. The June 22 meeting between Indian Army's 14 Corps Commander Lt Gen Harinder Singh and his Chinese counterpart took place at Moldo after which there was a consensus for mutual disengagement.

The commander-level talks were held after a violent face-off between Indian and Chinese troops in Galwan Valley in Ladakh on June 15. India lost 20 of its soldiers in the violent face-off and 10 Indian soldiers were also held captive and later released. After the clash, Indian intercepts had revealed that the Chinese side suffered 43 casualties including dead and seriously injured.

India has said that the situation could have been avoided if the agreement at the higher level been scrupulously followed by the Chinese side. Following the face-off, China's Vice Foreign Minister Luo Zhaohui and Indian Ambassador to China Vikram Misri met in Beijing on June 16.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also held telephonic talks with Wang on June 17 and conveyed that what happened in Galwan was a "pre-mediated and planned action that was directly responsible for the resulting violence and casualties." India on Wednesday conveyed its concern to China on the recent developments in Eastern Ladakh including on the violent face off in Galwan valley area on June 15 and emphasised that "both sides should strictly respect and observe the Line of Actual Control". (ANI)

