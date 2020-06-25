Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC turns down plea for waiving school fees

The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday dismissed a petition seeking a complete waiver on school and college fees for the period they have been closed or will remain so due the COVID-19 pandemic.

PTI | Allahabad | Updated: 25-06-2020 21:29 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 21:29 IST
HC turns down plea for waiving school fees

The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday dismissed a petition seeking a complete waiver on school and college fees for the period they have been closed or will remain so due the COVID-19 pandemic. A two-judge bench of justices Sunita Agrawal and S D Singh dismissed the plea by local resident Ashutosh Kumar Pandey, terming his petition as “wholly misconceived”.

“We record at the outset that the submission of the petitioner that the schools are observing holidays during COVID-19 epidemic is absolutely false/wrong,” said the bench, dismissing the plea. "Most of the schools and colleges are taking up on-line classes for students and teachers are taking either live classes or sending videos to the students. Students are even being given homework and the same is being checked by the teachers," the court observed. "Moreover, in any case, the pleadings made in the writ petition are insufficient to invoke the extra-ordinary jurisdiction of the high court in the nature of public interest litigation," the bench added.

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

Health News Roundup: WHO warns of oxygen shortage with rising COVID cases; AstraZeneca eyes three-drug inhaler opportunity and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Australia and New Zealand to host 2023 Women's World Cup: Sources

According to reports by AFP News Agency, Australia and New Zealand will host 2023 Womens World Cup. Australia and New Zealand will co-host the 2023 Womens World Cup.The island neighbors beat Colombia 22-13 on Thursday in a vote by the FIFA ...

Pak PM Imran calls Osama bin Laden 'shaheed'

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday called slain al-Qaeda chief and 911 mastermind Osama bin Laden a shaheed martyr and said that Islamabad faced embarrassment by taking part in Americas war on terror. Speaking in parliament duri...

24 killed, 12 injured after being struck by lightning in UP

At least 24 people were killed and 12 others injured on Thursday due to incidents of lightning in various districts of the state, officials said here. Nine persons were killed in Deoria, six in Prayagraj, three in Ambedkar Nagar, two in Bar...

Rahul expresses 'shock' at death of 83 people due to lightning in Bihar

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday expressed shock at the death of 83 people due to lightning in Bihar and asked party workers to help the families of the victims. I am shocked to hear the news of 83 people dying due to lightning in B...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020