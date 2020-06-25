475 new COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths in West Bengal

At least 475 new COVID-19 cases and 15 deaths reported in West Bengal in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases has reached 15,648 including 10,190 discharged, 4,852 active cases and 606 deaths, according to the State Health Department.

With the highest single-day spike of 16,922 cases in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count on Thursday reached 4,73,105, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. As many as 418 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, while the total death toll reaches 14,894. Out of the total number of cases, 1,86,514 are active and 2,71,697 people have been cured/discharged/migrated. (ANI)