Fees for non-clinical PG courses in Uttarakhand's medical colleges reduced to Rs 1 lakh

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has approved a proposal to reduce the fees of non-clinical PG courses in state medical colleges from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 1 lakh, the Chief Minister's Office said on Thursday.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 26-06-2020 05:09 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 05:09 IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Meanwhile, the state reported 49 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total count to 2,691.

The number of deaths due to the disease in the state stands at 36, the state health department said. (ANI)

