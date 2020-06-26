Fees for non-clinical PG courses in Uttarakhand's medical colleges reduced to Rs 1 lakh
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has approved a proposal to reduce the fees of non-clinical PG courses in state medical colleges from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 1 lakh, the Chief Minister's Office said on Thursday.ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 26-06-2020 05:09 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 05:09 IST
Meanwhile, the state reported 49 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total count to 2,691.
The number of deaths due to the disease in the state stands at 36, the state health department said. (ANI)
