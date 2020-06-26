Left Menu
Development News Edition

PIL in Delhi HC seeks COVID-19 testing for court staff, their family members

A PIL has been moved in Delhi High Court seeking direction to the Delhi government to take necessary steps for providing COVID-19 testing facilities for advocates and judicial officers and their family members.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2020 07:38 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 07:38 IST
PIL in Delhi HC seeks COVID-19 testing for court staff, their family members
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A PIL has been moved in Delhi High Court seeking direction to the Delhi government to take necessary steps for providing COVID-19 testing facilities for advocates and judicial officers and their family members. Advocate Vishesh Verma, a social activist, sought the facility of the testing lab and other samples collection facility of COVID for the advocates and other judicial officers and their staff within the court premises for the welfare of the advocates and other judicial officers and their staff.

The petition will be heard by a division bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan on Friday. It states that thousands of advocates and judicial officers are practicing/working in Delhi-NCR during the COVID-19 situation but there are no facilities provided to the advocates to stop the spread of the virus. The plea also stated that there are cases reported recently where judicial officers, staff and advocates got infected by COVID-19 but there are no facilities for them.

Therefore, in such a situation the advocates, judicial officers and their staff are not safe because most of the advocates are fully dependent upon practice and leading the life on a daily basis through legal practice only, the plea said. The petitioner said that he has made a representation in this regard to respondents but to date, no action has been taken in this regard.

The plea said that several advocates are getting funds from Bar Council of Delhi because they are unemployed due to lockdown in view of COVID-19 but it is not sufficient for their livelihood. (ANI)

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

First Person: Innovation brewing at Hawaii coffee farm

World Bank debars Vietnam-based Sao Bac Dau Technologies for seven-year

Nigeria decides to strengthen China-Nigeria trade through 'Made in Nigeria with China' brand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Motions in the Sun reveal inner workings of Sunspot cycle

Solar activity fluctuates in a rhythm of about 11 years, which is reflected among other things in the frequency of sunspots. A complete magnetic period lasts 22 years. Scientists have long been puzzling over what causes this cycle. It must ...

U.S. House of Representatives passes Democratic police reform bill

The U.S. House of Representatives approved a controversial Democratic police reform bill on Thursday, sending the measure to the Senate despite opposition from President Donald Trump and his Republican allies in Congress. The Democratic-con...

Super-earths discovered orbiting nearby red dwarf

In research led by the University of Gottingen, the RedDots team of astronomers has detected a system of super-Earth planets orbiting the nearby star Gliese 887, the brightest red dwarf star in the sky. Super-Earths are planets which have a...

Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong says he will be "prime target" of new security law

Hong Kong democracy activist Joshua Wong believes he will be a prime target of Beijings move to impose national security legislation on the Chinese-ruled city that critics say will crush its much coveted freedoms. The law aims to tackle sep...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020