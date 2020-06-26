Indore registers 36 fresh COVID-19 cases

Left Menu
Indore on Thursday reported 36 new coronavirus cases, according to the District Health Department.

ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 26-06-2020 08:00 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 08:00 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Indore on Thursday reported 36 new coronavirus cases, according to the District Health Department. With this, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the district stood at 4,543, including 3,367 discharged cases and 214 fatalities.

India's coronavirus count stood at 4,73,105 on Thursday, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The total number of cases include 1,86,514 active cases, 2,71,697 cured/discharged/migrated and 14,894 deaths. (ANI)

