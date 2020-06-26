Left Menu
Development News Edition

2 deaths, 190 new COVID-19 cases among Maharashtra Police personnel

Two deaths and 190 more cases of COVID-19 have been reported from among the Maharashtra Police personnel on Friday, taking the total number of cases among state policemen to 4,516, the police said.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 26-06-2020 11:51 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 11:51 IST
2 deaths, 190 new COVID-19 cases among Maharashtra Police personnel
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI

Two deaths and 190 more cases of COVID-19 have been reported from among the Maharashtra Police personnel on Friday, taking the total number of cases among state policemen to 4,516, the police said. According to the Maharashtra Police, a total of 56 policemen have lost their lives due to the virus so far in the state while 3,444 police officials have been recovered.

"A total of 190 police official found COVID-19 positive and two died dead due to the virus today. Total of 56 policemen have died so far in the state. The count of COVID-19 among police reached 4,516," Maharashtra Police said in a statement. According to the Union Health Ministry, Maharashtra has reported 1,47,741 cases including, 63,357 active cases, 77,453 cured and 6,931 deaths so far. (ANI)

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

First Person: Innovation brewing at Hawaii coffee farm

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production under new guidelines, plot & cast revealed

World Bank debars Vietnam-based Sao Bac Dau Technologies for seven-year

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

John Menzies CEO exits to join Glenfiddich owner

Airport services group John Menzies said on Friday Chief Executive Officer Giles Wilson will resign, with Chairman Philipp Joeinig taking a more active role as the firm navigates a tough period amid the COVID-19 pandemic.Wilson will join Wi...

Beyonce to be felicitated with Humantarian Award at 'BET Awards 2020'

Popstar Beyonce will be honored with the Humanitarian Award at the 20th edition of the BET Awards. The American award show, which was established in 2001 by the Black Entertainment Television network, aims to celebrate African Americans and...

Finch keeping himself busy with planning for 2023 World Cup in India

He has not been in the middle since March but that has not stopped Australias limited-overs captain Aaron Finch from constantly thinking about the game, so much so that he is already plotting a title bid for the 2023 ODI World Cup in India....

Detailed Benefits on how one can Grow Their Enterprise With a Business Loan From Bajaj Finserv

PUNE, India, June 26, 2020 PRNewswire -- According to a report by the Economic Times - The MSME sector is and regarded as the backbone of the Indian economy. It churns out over 6000 products which are highly sought after across the global m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020