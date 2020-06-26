Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC declines to entertain plea for distributing customs seized PPE kits to healthcare workers

The Delhi High Court Friday termed as a "wastage of judicial time" a plea seeking direction to the Centre to release the customs confiscated PPE kits, face masks and sanitisers for distributing them to COVID-19 front line warriors including health workers and police personnel.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2020 12:48 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 12:48 IST
HC declines to entertain plea for distributing customs seized PPE kits to healthcare workers

The Delhi High Court Friday termed as a "wastage of judicial time" a plea seeking direction to the Centre to release the customs confiscated PPE kits, face masks and sanitisers for distributing them to COVID-19 front line warriors including health workers and police personnel. A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan declined to entertain the plea, saying "courts cannot do charity at the cost of others", like the owners of the seized goods in the instant matter.

The bench said the owners might come to court seeking release of their goods, so the same cannot be utilised for any other purpose. The court also remarked that the petitioner, Hemant Manjani, despite being a lawyer was moving such a petition which not only wasted judicial time but was also "useless".

As the bench warned of imposing costs in the matter, the petitioner withdrew his plea and it was disposed of as withdrawn. The plea had cited several news articles that 1,000 PPE kits were seized at Delhi airport, which mentioned that the customs at Air Cargo Terminal intercepted shipments of over five lakh masks and around 1,000 PPE kits being illegally exported out of the country to the US, the UK, China and the UAE at that time.

The said articles also mentioned the facts that additional items seized were sanitisers and raw material (2,500 kilograms) for making more masks. The petitioner had contended that the medical equipment seized at the Air Cargo Terminal at Delhi airport can be of great assistance to all COVID-19 fighters and keeping such crucial and vital health-related equipment and materials seized-up and/or confiscated will not serve the interests of the society, in the backdrop of thousands of government officials working in these demanding times.

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

First Person: Innovation brewing at Hawaii coffee farm

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production under new guidelines, plot & cast revealed

World Bank debars Vietnam-based Sao Bac Dau Technologies for seven-year

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

FOREX-Dollar set for biggest drop in 3 weeks as U.S. infection cases jump

The greenback steadied on Friday but was set for its biggest weekly drop in three weeks as caution over growing coronavirus infections cast doubt over the U.S. economic outlook while a bounce in stocks pushed the kiwi dollar higher. Though ...

Three terrorists killed by security forces in J-K's Awantipora

Three terrorists have been gunned down in an encounter, which broke out between security forces and terrorists at Chewa Ular in the Tral area of Awantipora, Pulwama district on Friday.The operation is currently underway, the police said. On...

John Menzies CEO exits to join Glenfiddich owner

Airport services group John Menzies said on Friday Chief Executive Officer Giles Wilson will resign, with Chairman Philipp Joeinig taking a more active role as the firm navigates a tough period amid the COVID-19 pandemic.Wilson will join Wi...

Beyonce to be felicitated with Humantarian Award at 'BET Awards 2020'

Popstar Beyonce will be honored with the Humanitarian Award at the 20th edition of the BET Awards. The American award show, which was established in 2001 by the Black Entertainment Television network, aims to celebrate African Americans and...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020