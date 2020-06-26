Left Menu
Development News Edition

Charity can't be at cost of others; Delhi HC on plea to distribute seized medical equipment

A public interest litigation (PIL) seeking distribution of PPE kits, health kits, face masks, sanitisers confiscated at Delhi Airport was withdrawn on Friday after the Delhi High Court expressed displeasure over the same observing that charity cannot be made at others' cost.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2020 13:19 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 13:19 IST
Charity can't be at cost of others; Delhi HC on plea to distribute seized medical equipment
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI

By Sushil Batra A public interest litigation (PIL) seeking distribution of PPE kits, health kits, face masks, sanitisers confiscated at Delhi Airport was withdrawn on Friday after the Delhi High Court expressed displeasure over the same observing that charity cannot be made at others' cost.

A division bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan allowed the petitioner to withdraw the PIL and asked how can a seized property of others be used for charity work? "Charity can't be made at other's cost. What if the owner gets releasing order of their property, which is currently seized," the High Court observed.

The PIL, filed by one Hemant Manjani through advocate Mohit Kumar Hukumchand, sought directions to distribute the medical equipment confiscated at the Cargo Terminal of Indira Gandhi International Airport in the national capital among hospitals treating COVID-19 patients, health workers, police officials, sanitation workers, etc. The plea had sought directions to the Central government through the Revenue Secretary, Department of Revenue, and Director General of Foreign Trade to distribute the seized PPE kits, health kits, face masks and sanitisers, etc.

"During the prevailing conditions of COVID-19, India was not having adequate medical equipment's like ventilators, N-95 mask, PPE kits, sanitisers and that is when the government had decided that none of the abovementioned products could be exported out of the country and all the industries and factories were requested to make these products to make our country self-sufficient so that no one suffers due to insufficient equipment," the plea said. Citing several news articles, the plea said that over five lakh face masks, 1,000 PPE kits, sanitisers and other raw materials being illegally exported out of the country were intercepted at Delhi Airport.

"Subsequently, there were a lot of posts on social media and news articles, and are still continuing, on the issue of inadequate and inferior quality of PPE Kits supplies to all the health officials especially of hospitals which were only catering to COVID-19 patients," it said. "The medical equipment seized at the Cargo Terminal can be of great assistance to all the COVID fighters and keeping such crucial and vital health-related equipment and materials seized-up will not serve the interests of the society," it added. (ANI)

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

First Person: Innovation brewing at Hawaii coffee farm

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production under new guidelines, plot & cast revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Finalising EU COVID recovery package a "massive priority", says Germany

Finalizing the European Unions package of measures to help the economy recover from the COVID-19 pandemic is a massive priority for Germanys presidency of the EU, German Deputy Finance Minister Joerg Kukies said on Friday.EU leaders agreed ...

EIB provides €63 million for construction of new wind farms in Austria

The European Investment Bank EIB is providing 63 million of finance for the construction and operation of two new wind farms in Austria Prinzendorf III and Powi V of Windkraft Simonsfeld with a total capacity of approximately 43.6 MW. The f...

1 dead, 6 missing after Myanmar boat sinks on river in China

A boat from Myanmar sank on the Mekong river in southwestern China, leaving one person dead and six missing, authorities said Friday. Seventeen others were rescued, the Yunnan provincial government said in a social media post. The ship had ...

Hackers disrupt online college meeting with racist language

Hackers used racist language and anti-Semitic images to disrupt an online meeting of Wake Forest University employees, the schools president said. In a message posted to the schools website, Nathan Hatch said about 500 Wake Forest staff mem...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020