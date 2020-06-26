Consider as representation PIL to test advocates, judicial officers for COVID-19: HC to Delhi govt
The Delhi High Court on Friday directed the Delhi government to consider as a representation a PIL seeking directions to take necessary steps for testing advocates, judicial officers, court staff and their family members for COVID-19. A bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan disposed of a PIL with a direction to the Delhi government to consider the PIL expeditiously as per it's policy and law.
The petition, filed by social activist and advocate Vishesh Verma, sought facility of the testing lab and other samples collection facility of COVID-19 for the advocates and other judicial officers, their staff within the court premises. The plea said that thousands of advocates and judicial officers are practicing/working in Delhi NCR during the unsafe period of COVID-19 but there are no facilities provided to advocates to stop the spreading of coronavirus.
It said that that there are cases reported recently where judicial officers, staff, and advocates who got infected by COVID-19, but there are no facilities for them. However, despite being isolated they are trying to perform their duties. Therefore, in such a situation the advocates, judicial officers and their staff are not safe because most of the advocates are fully dependent upon practice and leading the life on a daily basis through legal practice only, the plea said.
There are several advocates are getting funds from the Bar Council of Delhi because they are unemployed due to lockdown, but it is not sufficient for their livelihood, it said. Several advocates and their families are at the verge of starvation, the plea added. (ANI)
