Left Menu
Development News Edition

States, UTs have to optimally utilise PPE kits given for doctors, nurses: Centre to HC

It is the responsibility of the states/UTs to optimally utilise the kits," The Delhi government, in its response to the plea by NGO, Distress Management Collective, has said that it was taking action against private hospitals and nursing homes which violate the COVID guidelines as and when such instances are brought to its attention. It said that it has issued show cause notice to a nursing home against which complaints were received from nursing staff that proper PPE kits, masks, etc were not being provided to them.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2020 15:07 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 15:07 IST
States, UTs have to optimally utilise PPE kits given for doctors, nurses: Centre to HC

The Centre has told the Delhi High Court that it has provided personal protective equipment (PPE) kits and N 95 masks to states and union territories as per their requirement and it is upto them to "optimally utilize" the protective gear. The submission by the Union Health Ministry has been made on an affidavit filed in response to a PIL by an NGO alleging that nurses in private hospitals were not being provided proper protection equipment to guard against COVID-19 infection.

The NGO, in its plea, has alleged that nurses in private hospitals and clinics were being given used PPE kits. The ministry in its affidavit, said "The central government is making available PPE kits, N-95 masks etc to states/UTs as per requirements. It is the responsibility of the states/UTs to optimally utilise the kits," The Delhi government, in its response to the plea by NGO, Distress Management Collective, has said that it was taking action against private hospitals and nursing homes which violate the COVID guidelines as and when such instances are brought to its attention.

It said that it has issued show cause notice to a nursing home against which complaints were received from nursing staff that proper PPE kits, masks, etc were not being provided to them. The show cause notice was issued after carrying out an inspection of the nursing home which revealed that disposable PPE kits were not supplied to the nursing staff, the Delhi government affidavit said.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan will peruse the affidavits and hear the matter on July 2. The NGO, in its plea, has also sought that all the private sector nurses be covered under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package of insurance protection and they be provided proper psycho-social support.

On these aspects, the Delhi government has said that it has issued an office order on April 7 which states that any person, including doctors, nurses, para-medical staff, sweeper or any other staff in government or private sector, expires while attending to COVID-19 patients his/her family shall be provided Rs one crore as compensation. It has also said that an office order was issued on June 17 notifying that psychiatric social counselling services are being made available to health care workers under a programme called ''samarthan''.

The ministry, in its response, has said that health care workers in government and private sectors are covered under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package which provides comprehensive personal accident cover of Rs 50 lakh. The Distress Management Collective, which claims to be a group of social workers, health professionals, lawyers, retired bureaucrats and retired judges, has alleged that the Centre and the Delhi government have a "discriminatory approach" towards nurses in private hospitals and nursing homes as compared to those working in state-run healthcare facilities.

It has also claimed that the private management which runs these nursing homes/hospitals "are maintaining nil or meagre inventory of requisite stock of safety equipments" and are not exercising basic precautions for safety and security of their healthcare workers. The petition has further claimed that the Centre and Delhi government "are not taking any action despite many representations by the nurses individually and collectively". PTI HMP SKV RKS RKS

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

First Person: Innovation brewing at Hawaii coffee farm

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production under new guidelines, plot & cast revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Japan has more than 100 new coronavirus cases for first time since May 9 - Kyodo

Japan on Friday recorded more than 100 new coronavirus infections for the first time since May 9, hitting its highest daily total since it eased a lockdown that had closed bars, cinemas and other public venues, Kyodo News reported.Japan las...

Australian politician's home, office raided in foreign interference probe

Australias federal police and intelligence agency raided the home and parliamentary office of a New South Wales state politician on Friday in an investigation Prime Minister Scott Morrison has linked to foreign interference. State Labor Par...

Get addicted to football, not to drugs: Vijayan

Legendary footballer I M Vijayan on Friday urged the countrys youngsters to get addicted to football, not to drugs. The former captain, in his message on the occasion of International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, said ins...

Indian-origin ex-Hindu temple official charged in Singapore

A former official of a Hindu temple in Singapore has been charged in a court here for acting as its board member despite being disqualified for offences involving deception, according to a media report. Ratha Krishnan Selvakumar, 64, was on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020