Chandigarh reports 424 COVID-19 cases so far

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Chandigarh stands at 424 while the death toll is at six, said Health Department, Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme, Chandigarh.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 26-06-2020 17:38 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 17:17 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

The total number of active cases stands at 83 while the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients to date stands at 335.

According to the Union Health Ministry, India has reported the highest single-day spike of 17,296 COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours and the count surged to 4,90,401 on Friday.

