Left Menu
Development News Edition

ICAI to file affidavit on plea regarding CA exams, SC to hear on June 29

The apex court was hearing through video-conferencing a plea which has alleged that ICAI had made an important announcement on June 15 by which it "arbitrarily decided to discriminate" between the aspirants by providing an option of 'opt out' in the May cycle CA examination. The counsel appearing for ICAI told a bench comprising Justices A M Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari that the institute has ensured that no prejudice is caused to anybody by notification issued regarding the upcoming examination.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2020 17:43 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 17:43 IST
ICAI to file affidavit on plea regarding CA exams, SC to hear on June 29

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) told the Supreme Court Friday that it would file an affidavit on the plea which has challenged its 'opt out' option for CA exams, scheduled between July 29 and August 16, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The apex court was hearing through video-conferencing a plea which has alleged that ICAI had made an important announcement on June 15 by which it "arbitrarily decided to discriminate" between the aspirants by providing an option of 'opt out' in the May cycle CA examination.

The counsel appearing for ICAI told a bench comprising Justices A M Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari that the institute has ensured that no prejudice is caused to anybody by notification issued regarding the upcoming examination. The plea has also sought directions for increasing the number of examination centres for around 4.67 lakh aspirants in the exams.

"Ramji Srinivasan, senior counsel, instructed by Pramod Dayal, appearing for respondent No.1 (ICAI), seeks the liberty to place certain facts on record by way of an affidavit, which he intends to file before June 29, through e-mail," the bench noted in its order and posted the matter for hearing on June 29. Advocate Alakh Alok Srivastava, appearing for the petitioner, told the bench that deadline to submit online declaration to avail the 'opt out' option is June 27. The petitioner, president of ‘India Wide Parents Association’, has claimed in the plea that ICAI has stated that students, who have already submitted online examination application for May examination cycle, shall be allowed to 'opt out' and carry forward their candidature to November 2020 examination cycle.

"It is respectfully submitted that Respondent No.1 ICAI has notified that for the students who choose opt-out option, this attempt (May 2020) will be treated as cancelled/not counted. Thus, such student will be deprived of the May, 2020, attempt, as compared to other group of students, who choose opt-in option," the plea said, while seeking quashing of the announcement made in this regard on June 15. "The said 'opt-out' option discriminates between those underprivileged group of CA students/ aspirants, who are living in remote areas of the country or living in the containment zones and thus are slated to lose one precious 'examination attempt' by choosing 'opt-out' option amidst ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, as compared to that privileged group of students/ aspirants, who are living in big cities/ green zones and thus they have no problem in appearing in the said examination," it said.

The petition has further sought an increase in the number of examination centres so as to ensure that at least one examination centre is there in every district of India. It said that around 4.67 lakh aspirants are scheduled to appear in the examinations at about 259 examination centres in India and five centres abroad. It has said that free transportation and accommodation should be provided to the aspirants near their respective examination centres.

It has further sought directions to the authorities to conduct mandatory free COVID-19 test of all aspirants and teachers and staffs deployed at the examination centres..

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

First Person: Innovation brewing at Hawaii coffee farm

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production under new guidelines, plot & cast revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi Health Minister Jain tests negative for COVID-19

Delhi&#160;Health Minister Satyendar Jain has tested negative&#160;for COVID-19 and is expected to be discharged from hospital on Friday, sources said. Jain, who was administered plasma therapy, tested positive for COVID-19 on June 17, ...

CRPF to up its ante against illegal drug trade, narco trafficking: DG

CRPF Director General A P Maheshwari on Friday called on all agencies to deepen collaboration to tighten the noose around the evil of illegal drug trade which targets the large prey base hidden in the countrys young demography. Maheshwari s...

MP: Opium worth Rs 50 lakh seized in Neemuch, 3 held

Three persons were arrestedon Friday in Neemuch in Madhya Pradesh while trying to ferry50 kilograms of opium, worth Rs 50 lakh in the illicit market,to Rajasthan, police saidActing on a tip-off, a police team intercepted a lorryon Mhow-Nasi...

Vaxart says potential COVID-19 vaccine picked for 'Operation Warp Speed'

Vaxart Inc said on Friday it would test its potential COVID-19 vaccine on monkeys in a study organized by the Trump Administrations vaccine-acceleration program called Operation Warp Speed.Shares of the U.S. vaccine developer jumped 63 befo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020