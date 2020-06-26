Left Menu
Development News Edition

IMF chief says more unity needed in Lebanon on reforms

"All I can say is that we are putting our best people to work with Lebanon, but we do not yet have a reason to say there is a breakthrough." Georgieva said Lebanon's situation "breaks my heart" because the country has a strong entrepreneurial culture and has taken in Palestinian and Syrian refugees, helping to ease a major humanitarian crisis.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 26-06-2020 21:18 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 21:05 IST
IMF chief says more unity needed in Lebanon on reforms
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Friday she does not yet have reason to see a breakthrough in negotiations with Lebanon to help resolve the country's economic crisis. Georgieva told a Reuters Newsmaker webcast event that IMF officials continue to work with Lebanon, but it is unclear whether the country's leaders, stakeholders and society can unify around reforms needed to stabilize its economy and return it to a growth path.

Lebanon is battling a financial crisis regarded as the biggest threat to the country since its 1975-1990 civil war, with the Lebanese pound losing 75% of its value since October. Hopes for a quick rescue deal with the IMF have been complicated by a dispute between the government and central bank over the scale of losses in the banking system. Concerns persist, meanwhile, over Prime Minister Hassan Diab's commitment to reforms.

"The core of the issue is whether there can be a unity of purpose in the country that can then carry forward a set of very tough but necessary measures," Georgieva said. "All I can say is that we are putting our best people to work with Lebanon, but we do not yet have a reason to say there is a breakthrough." Georgieva said Lebanon's situation "breaks my heart" because the country has a strong entrepreneurial culture and has taken in Palestinian and Syrian refugees, helping to ease a major humanitarian crisis.

TRENDING

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

BTS' Jungkook for Vogue Japan is taking over the internet

First Person: Innovation brewing at Hawaii coffee farm

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-L'Oreal to drop words such as 'whitening' from skin products

LOreal, the worlds biggest cosmetics company, will remove words referencing white, fair and light from its skin-evening products, a spokeswoman said on Friday, a day after Unilever made a similar announcement in the face of growing social m...

U.S. imposes visa restrictions on Chinese officials over Hong Kong autonomy

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday the United States was imposing visa restrictions on Chinese Communist Party officials believed responsible for restricting freedoms in Hong Kong.Today, I am announcing visa restrictions on ...

Swiss prosecutors widen FIFA probe to former UEFA president Platini

Swiss federal prosecutors are targeting former European football head Michel Platini in a widening of their probe into a 2 million Swiss franc 2.1 million payment arranged by former FIFA president Sepp Blatter, the Office of the Attorney Ge...

Coronavirus traces found in March 2019 sewage sample, Spanish study shows

Spanish virologists have found traces of the novel coronavirus in a sample of Barcelona waste water collected in March 2019, nine months before the COVID-19 disease was identified in China, the University of Barcelona said on Friday.The dis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020