213 new COVID-19 cases reported in J-K, tally reaches 6,762

As many as 213 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, taking the total number of cases to 6,762 while the death toll stands at 91, said Government of Jammu and Kashmir.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 26-06-2020 21:58 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 21:58 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

As many as 213 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, taking the total number of cases to 6,762 while the death toll stands at 91, said Government of Jammu and Kashmir. Out of 213 cases reported today, 58 are from Jammu division and 155 from Kashmir division, Government of Jammu and Kashmir informed.

The number of persons enlisted for observation stands at 2,71,009 while 47,673 persons are under home surveillance. With the highest single-day spike of 17,296 COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count reached 4,90,401 on Friday, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). (ANI)

