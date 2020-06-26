Delhi reports 63 deaths, 3,460 new COVID-19 cases

A total of 3,460 positive cases were reported on Friday, taking the total number of coronavirus cases to 77,240 in the national capital, according to a bulletin by the Health Department of the Delhi Government. As per the bulletin, 63 persons succumbed to COVID-19 on Friday taking the death toll to 2,492. A total of 47,091 patients have recovered/discharged/migrated in Delhi so far, and there are 27,657 active cases.

"Delhi reports 63 deaths and 3460 COVID-19 positive cases today. The total number of cases stands at 77,240 including 47091 recovered/discharged/migrated, 27,657 active cases and 2492 deaths," said Delhi Health Department. With the highest single-day spike of 17,296 COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count reached 4,90,401 on Friday, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

The country also saw 407 deaths in the last 24 hours, which pushed the death toll to 15,301. The total number of cases includes 1,89,463 active cases, 2,85,637cured/discharged/migrated cases, as per the MoHFW. (ANI)