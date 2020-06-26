Left Menu
Goa announces measures to help industries, public deal with economic impact of COVID-19

Goa Government on Friday announced 12 measures to help industries and the public deal with the economic impact of COVID-19.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 26-06-2020 23:35 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 23:35 IST
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Goa Government on Friday announced 12 measures to help industries and the public deal with the economic impact of COVID-19. Addressing a press conference, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant gave details about the various measures and said that all the Construction Licences and Permissions issued by the Panchayat/Municipal Bodies which are expiring between March 1 and June 30 are deemed to be extended up to October 31 without payment of any additional fees.

"All the Technical Clearances and Development Permissions under Town and Country Planning, which are expiring between March 1 and June 30 are deemed to be extended up to October 31 without payment of any additional fees," he added. Giving details about the measures taken for the Transport sector, he said, "The validity of Fitness, Permit (all types), Learner's License, Driving License, Registration and any other concerned document whose validity is expiring between February 1 and Septemeber 30 are deemed to be valid till September 30."

According to Chief Minister, the last date for renewal of Excise Licenses has been extended from March 31 to June 30 without any penalty. Annual installment towards land lease premium for the year Financial Year 2020-2021 payable to GIDC is deferred. The same can be paid in the equated manner in the next three years. To help factories to deal with shortage of workers due to current restrictions, Government has granted exemption to all the factories thereby allowing 12 hours working, initially for the period up to July 31, he said.

"Ordinance has been passed to amend Contract labour (Regulation and Abolition) Act, 1970 to relax the registration of establishments/contractors that employed 20 to 50 workmen as contract labour in the previous 12 months," CM added. State Government has come up with a 'One Time Settlement Scheme' covering all the Taxation Acts for the assessment period up to year ending March 31 in case of undisputed assessment and for the assessment period up to year ending June 30 in case of disputed assessment.

For cooperatives, all loanees of Credit Societies are granted 3 months moratorium on payment of EMI for the period April to June 2020. All loanee members of State Scheduled Tribes Finance and Development Corporation and Other Backward Classes Corporation are granted 3 months moratorium on payment of EMI for the period April to June 2020.

CM Sawant informed that the late payment surcharge has been waived off for electricity bills issued with the due date of payment between March 24 and June 30, if the payment is made by July 15. He further said that for all the ongoing works the period between March 25 and June 30 shall be treated as 'Force Majeure' for purpose of reckoning the date of completion. (ANI)

