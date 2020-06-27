Left Menu
Development News Edition

Combating COVID-19: NCDC, Delhi Govt jointly begin Serological Survey across Delhi

Delhi government in association with the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Thursday conducted national capital's first Serological Survey, wherein, the health care workers visited door-to-door to collect blood samples for COVID test.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2020 22:13 IST | Created: 27-06-2020 22:13 IST
Combating COVID-19: NCDC, Delhi Govt jointly begin Serological Survey across Delhi
Serology survey sample being collected by medical team in Motia Khan and Paharganj area, Delhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

By Joymala Bagchi Delhi government in association with the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Thursday conducted national capital's first Serological Survey, wherein, the health care workers visited door-to-door to collect blood samples for COVID test.

The comprehensive survey was carried out across 11 districts of the national capital. State and district level teams have been identified to coordinate the testing across the state. Each team consisting of doctor, lab technician, para medical staffs and a Multipurpose Worker (MPW) collected blood samples to detect relevant antibodies. All the teams were despatched from Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO), Central Office at Nabi Karim.

A government official told ANI, "Through this survey government wants to assess the present situation and understand the exact scenario. This test will help us know the percentage of people who suffered from COVID-19. This will further help us takes decision on what needs to be done in the high risk zones." "After the survey result we will modify our strategy to fight Corona. This will also help in reducing panic among citizens," said the official.

A medical expert while collecting sample at Moria khan, Pahargunj told ANI, "We are not collecting the samples forcefully, it is absolutely on voluntary basis. We have maintained all the precautions because safety comes first. However we expect people to cooperate with us. We all should fight this pandemic together." The survey has been designed to cover each and every section of the society. It covers every district, every ward in which random houses are been selected. Out of total persons tested fopr COVID 30 per cent mandatorily have to be children.

Home ministry earlier informed about the Serological Survey to be conducted from June 27 till July 10 in which 20,000 samples are to be collected for testing. To conduct this gigantic exercise volunteers have been trained on ground by medical experts. The training of the survey team was completed on June 25.

Concern grew among central and state government over steady escalation in number of COVID-19 cases being reported from Delhi. Till date 77240 total confirmed cases have been reported from Delhi. (ANI)

TRENDING

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

BTS' Jungkook for Vogue Japan is taking over the internet

Crash Landing on You tops no. 1, revives hallyu wave in Japan, at par with Winter Sonata

Motorola One Fusion Plus Priced at Rs 16,999 In India; Know About Second Sale On Flipkart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

More than 90% of issues in Nile dam negotiations resolved, AU chief says

More than 90 of issues in the tripartite negotiations on the giant Nile dam between Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan have been resolved, the African Union Commission Chair Moussa Faki Mahamat said in a statement on Saturday.The African Union has t...

Far right takes to Lisbon streets to deny racism is a problem

Hundreds of protesters marched through one of Lisbons main avenues on Saturday shouting Portugal is not racist, in a demonstration organised by the leader of a far-right party known for his derogatory remarks against ethnic minorities.Dozen...

U-17 Women's World Cup is a great opportunity: Goalkeeper Aditi Chauhan

India womens football team goalkeeper Aditi Chauhan feels that the Under-17 Womens World Cup, scheduled to be held in India next year, is a great opportunity for the young players. With the U-17 World Cup, its exposure will help us get good...

JMM justifies Jharkhand govt's decision to impose lockdown till July 31

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha JMM General Secretary, Suprio Bhattacharya on Saturday justified State governments decision to impose lockdown in the state till July 31 saying that it is an essential step amid rising COVID-19 cases in the state. Add...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020