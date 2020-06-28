Police arrest main accused in actress Shamna Kasim's blackmailing, extortion case
The police have arrested the main accused in the alleged blackmailing and extortion attempt from Malayalam actress Shamna Kasim.ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 28-06-2020 10:04 IST | Created: 28-06-2020 10:04 IST
The police have arrested the main accused in the alleged blackmailing and extortion attempt from Malayalam actress Shamna Kasim. The main accused, Muhammad Shareef, was arrested from Palakkad district yesterday, according to Ernakulam DCP G Poonkuzhali.
Poonkuzhali said that the police have begun questioning the main accused, and with his arrest, all the person behind the blackmailing attempt on Kasim are under custody. The actor, Shamna Kasim, is scheduled to reach Kochi from Hyderabad today and the police will record her statement through video conferencing.
Earlier, four people from Thrissur, Sarath, Ashraf, Rafeeq and Ramesh, were arrested in connection with the case. (ANI)
