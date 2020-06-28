PV Narasimha Rao put country on path of prosperity: TPCC president

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president and Member of Parliament Captain Uttam on Sunday attended PV Narasimha Rao's birth centenary celebrations at Gandhi Bhavan.

Speaking on the occasion Uttam said, "The people of Telangana will always remember PV Narasimha Rao for the landmark land ceiling Act by which excess land of rich landlords was given to the poor and landless."

"PV Narasimha would always be remembered for his bold economic reforms and for putting the country firmly on the path of becoming a prosperous and self -reliant nation," he said. (ANI)