Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bundesbank must decide on ECB bond purchases - top court judge

Germany's Constitutional Court ruled in May that the ECB overstepped its mandate with over 2 trillion euros of government bond purchases, ordering the Bundesbank to quit the scheme unless the ECB can prove proportionality within three months. Peter Huber, a conservative judge at the court who drafted the ruling, told the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung that the court was no longer involved and the decision on whether to quit rested with Germany's central bank.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 29-06-2020 03:00 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 02:58 IST
Bundesbank must decide on ECB bond purchases - top court judge

The decision on whether Germany should pull out of the European Central Bank's bond-buying program lies with the Bundesbank, a judge in Germany's highest court said in remarks published on Sunday. Germany's Constitutional Court ruled in May that the ECB overstepped its mandate with over 2 trillion euros of government bond purchases, ordering the Bundesbank to quit the scheme unless the ECB can prove proportionality within three months.

Peter Huber, a conservative judge at the court who drafted the ruling, told the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung that the court was no longer involved and the decision on whether to quit rested with Germany's central bank. "The Bundesbank is bound by our decision, but it must determine on its own responsibility whether the ECB's statement of reasons fulfills our requirements or not," Huber said. "The Federal Constitutional Court is no longer involved."

The ruling set off an unprecedented legal conflict with a national court looking to exert jurisdiction over an institution of the European Union and trying to curtail its policy framework, seen as an encroachment on ECB independence. In a compromise deal, the ECB agreed last week to give vital documents underpinning its policy decisions to Bundesbank chief Jens Weidmann, who can then present them to the German parliament and government, as demanded by the court ruling.

Astrid Wallrabenstein, a judge-designate at the court, told a newspaper last week she was optimistic a solution to the row over the ECB's bond purchases can be found. Wallrabenstein, who was nominated by the pro-European Greens, is expected to make the Constitutional Court, widely seen as having a narrow Eurosceptic majority, less confrontational toward the ECB.

TRENDING

Researches get closer to discover why eczema happens

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty to rape charges; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 92,130.59 cr in m-cap; TCS biggest gainer

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Polish president Duda faces tough run-off vote on July 12

Polands nationalist incumbent Andrzej Duda won the first round of a presidential election on Sunday but will have to face the centrist mayor of Warsaw in a run-off on July 12, in a race that could transform the nations ties with the Europea...

Western Railway to add 40 additional services on Mumbai Suburban section from today

The Western Railway WR said on Sunday that it will add 40 additional suburban services to the existing 162 services currently plying on the Mumbai Suburban section with effect from June 29. A total of 202 services will now be running on WRs...

TIMELINE-How the global coronavirus pandemic unfolded

Here are some key developments as the novel coronavirus spread around the world Dec. 31, 2019 China alerts the World Health Organization of 27 cases of viral pneumonia in the central city of Wuhan. Authorities shut down a wet market in Wuha...

Shale pioneer Chesapeake Energy files for bankruptcy

Chesapeake Energy Corp filed for Chapter 11 on Sunday, becoming the largest U.S. oil and gas producer to seek bankruptcy protection in recent years as it bowed to heavy debts and the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on energy markets. The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020