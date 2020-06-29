Madras HC not to interfere with decision to transfer father-son custodial death case to CBI
The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Monday held that it will not interfere with the decision of the Tamil Nadu government to transfer the case related to the alleged custodial deaths of a father and son in Thoothukudi district to the CBI. A division bench of justices PN Prakash and Pugazhenthi made the observation while hearing the state government's appeal seeking permission to transfer the investigation in the Thoothukudi father-son custodial death case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
They have suggested that the government's policy decision does not require court permission. The court will not interfere with the decision of the state government. "Moreover, it seems that the police have not cooperated enough to investigate the father-son death case. So, the Sathankulam police station should be brought under the control of the Tuticorin Collector. Forensic officers should go to the police station and collect the documents," the bench said.
The court directed that the trial court will continue to monitor the case and verify the documents. P Jayaraj and his son J Benicks were picked up by police and put in Kovilpatti sub-jail on June 21 as they had kept their mobile phone accessories shop in the Sathankulam main bazaar area open during the curfew timing of the coronavirus-induced lockdown.
A case was also filed against the two under relevant charges for the same. The Madurai Bench has also taken suo moto cognizance of the matter and had asked the police department to file a status report in the matter, following which the Superintendent of Police (SP), Thoothukudi had submitted a status report before it.
The suo moto matter is listed to come up for hearing tomorrow. (ANI)
