Left Menu
Development News Edition

Video conference facility available to all prisoners to get in touch with legal aid lawyers: Prison authority to HC

The submissions were made during the hearing of two separate PILs by two different lawyers -- Ajit P Singh and Sarthak Maggon -- seeking directions to the prison authorities to permit legal consultation of the inmates with their private advocates. The high court on June 15 had issued notice to the Delhi government and prison authorities on Singh's plea, while Maggon's petition was taken up for the first time on Monday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-06-2020 17:32 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 17:32 IST
Video conference facility available to all prisoners to get in touch with legal aid lawyers: Prison authority to HC

The prisons authority here told the Delhi High Court on Monday that a video conferencing facility has been started from June 22 for all the prisoners to get in touch with the legal aid lawyers. All legal consultations had been suspended since March 25 following the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown.

Besides, video conferencing facility for women inmates, lodged in Jail no. 6 of Tihar Jail, to consult with their private lawyers has started from June 24, a bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan was informed by Delhi government additional standing counsel Satyakam, appearing for the Delhi Prisons authority. Satyakam also told the bench that the video conferencing facility to consult private lawyers would be available in all jails in the national capital within 10-15 days.

Presently, the prisoners, except those in Jail no. 6, are being allowed to consult private lawyers over the phone only, he said. The submissions were made during the hearing of two separate PILs by two different lawyers -- Ajit P Singh and Sarthak Maggon -- seeking directions to the prison authorities to permit legal consultation of the inmates with their private advocates.

The high court on June 15 had issued notice to the Delhi government and prison authorities on Singh's plea, while Maggon's petition was taken up for the first time on Monday. Both petitions have now been listed for hearing on July 7, by when the prison authorities have assured to file another status report with regard to the video conference facility made available to the prisoners to consult their lawyers.

Senior advocate Vikas Pahwa, appearing for Maggon, said he will peruse the submissions made in the status report filed by Satyakam and will point out his concerns, if any, on the next date. In the status report, the prison authorities have also said that requests to it by private lawyers/ prisoners for video conference facility, in respect of urgent filing of bail applications, petitions or for preparing for arguments, would also be considered.

The prison authority's lawyer, during the hearing, also told the court that soon the video conferencing facility might also be made available to the prisoners to converse with family members. Singh, in his plea, has said the Delhi Prisons has suspended the legal interview or consultation of the inmates with their advocates of their choice in jails here due to the pandemic from March 25 till date.

The prison has made it compulsory to take legal advice or consultation and drafting of the cases by jail visiting advocates through Delhi Legal Services Authority only, he has said. “Therefore, the respondent (Delhi government) has violated the Article 21 (right to life and liberty) of the Constitution by not allowing the inmates of Delhi prisons to take legal advice or consultations by way of personal meetings and peruse their cases by way of advocate of their choice,” Singh has claimed in his plea filed through advocate Lav Kumar Agrawal.

The petition has sought that the Delhi government's March 25 circular be declared as “unconstitutional” and said the authorities have denied the right of legal consultation of the inmates with their advocates and have denied the right of fair opportunity to approach appropriate courts for their legal remedy..

TRENDING

Researches get closer to discover why eczema happens

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty to rape charges; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 92,130.59 cr in m-cap; TCS biggest gainer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Over 500 challans issued for not wearing masks, flouting social distancing in Delhi

The Delhi Police on Monday issued over 500 challans for not wearing face masks and violating social distancing norms amid the coronavirus outbreak, officials said. According to the police, 572 challans were issued for not wearing protecti...

U.S. Supreme Court rejects challenge by federal death row inmates

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday paved the way for President Donald Trumps administration to carry out the first federal executions since 2003, turning away an appeal by four inmates challenging the lethal injection protocols due to be used...

UP govt mapping skills of workers who returned during lockdown to help them get jobs: Satish Mahana

The Uttar Pradesh government is mapping skills of migrant workers who returned to the state during the COVID-19 lockdown and is working to provide them suitable employment opportunities, state Cabinet minister Satish Mahana said on Monday. ...

Contact tracing apps need to ensure they are used for stated purpose only: UNIGF Secretariat Head

Privacy is an important policy aspect of contact-tracing apps being developed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, and it needs to be ensured that these apps are used for their stated purpose only, United Nations Internet Governance Forum ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020