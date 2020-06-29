Left Menu
WB Guv seeks report on 'violence at IFB unit, revocation of its licence'

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar is "considerably upset" at the sequential developments and manner that have led to the suspension and subsequent revocation of the licence of IFB Agro Industries Ltd units at Dankuni and violence at its unit at Noorpur.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 29-06-2020 18:55 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 18:55 IST
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar is "considerably upset" at the sequential developments and manner that have led to the suspension and subsequent revocation of the licence of IFB Agro Industries Ltd units at Dankuni and violence at its unit at Noorpur. "Such kind of actions does not promote a conducive investment climate in the State. The manner in which the steps have been taken, raise serious legal issues as also are worrisome" read a statement.

The statement added that an update has been sought from the ACS, Finance Department, as to under what circumstances and legal authority, the ADM and Collector Excise suspended the licence of IFB Agro Industries Ltd Unit at Dankuni on June 15 and under what circumstances the Excise Commissioner suspended the Order imparted by the ADM on June 25, while the proceedings were also under challenge before the High Court.Governor Dhankhar feels that the sequence of events calls for a much deeper probe so that in the State such kind of nefarious activities does not get further currency. At the directive of the Governor, an update has also been sought from ACS, Home Department, with respect to the incident that plagued the IFB Agro Industries Ltd Unit at Noorpur as per information imparted by the IFB to the National Stock Exchange Ltd i.e, its unit situated in Noorpur, South 24 Parganas, West Bengal was attacked on June 25, at around 7.40 am by a group of more than 150 armed goons.

"These unidentified hooligans, armed with various types of weapons, forcibly entered the factory, beat up the security guards and practically held our employees/workers on duty as a hostage. They also damaged the CCTV cameras, computers, medical room etc. inside the factory. The Distillery was asked to shut down and our employees and workers were asked to vacate the factory at gunpoint by 12 noon. Necessary complaint made to the local police station evoked no response and the unit was helplessly shut down," the statement read.Both ACS Finance and ACS Home have been called upon to send an updated report at the earliest, but not later than a week. Governor Dhankhar feels that such incidents where power is misused in such an arbitrary manner sends the wrong signal to existing industrial units and discourage industrial investment in the State leading to loss of opportunities for our youth. (ANI)

