Lebanon's talks with IMF not dead but different approach needed, official who quit says

Lebanon's talks with IMF not dead but different approach needed, official who quit saysReuters | Beirut | Updated: 29-06-2020 19:28 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 19:28 IST
A senior Lebanese official who quit his post as director general of the finance ministry on Monday said negotiations with the International Monetary Fund were not dead but a different approach was needed.
Alain Bifani was speaking at a Beirut news conference. Bifani is the second member of Lebanon's team at the IMF talks to resign this month.
(Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Catherine Evans)
- READ MORE ON:
- Lebanese
- International Monetary Fund
- Beirut
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
Lebanese film director keeps faith after COVID-19 dashes Cannes dreams
Lebanese film director keeps faith after COVID-19 dashes Cannes dreams
As Lebanese pound crumbles, Berri urges 'financial state of emergency'
Lebanese pound slides to new lows, passing 6,000 to the dollar
Collapsing Lebanese pound hits new lows, food imports reduced